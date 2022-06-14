Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death
US sitcom Seinfeld has paid tribute to “the great” Philip Baker Hall, following his death aged 90.
The actor, who appeared in the show alongside Jerry Seinfeld, died on Sunday, according to his family.
Hall enjoyed a prolific career which spanned over 40 years in both film and theatre, and included starring in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies.
He was also known for playing librarian Mr Bookman in Seinfeld.
“The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr Bookman,” the show’s official account tweeted.
“Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood’s top character actors.
“His talent will be cherished.”
According to his wife Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor died surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.
Hall was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1931.
He is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.
