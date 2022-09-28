Sarah Jessica Parker confirms return of major Sex and the City character
The 57-year-old revealed that John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in season two of And Just Like That for a “substantial, multi-episode arc”.
Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed that a fan favourite character will be returning to the Sex and the City revival.
Last month, Deadline reported that the actor had signed on to appear in multiple episodes of the HBO Max series, which is a sequel to Sex and the City and sees three out of four main cast members reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Parker addressed the rumours of Corbett’s return and said: “Could be, could be. Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore.”
Aidan Shaw became Carrie’s boyfriend and later fiancé in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City but the pair inevitably split due to Carrie’s commitment issues.
The character was last seen in the 2010 spin-off movie Sex and the City 2 when he bumped into Carrie at a market in Abu Dhabi.
He later took Carrie out for a dinner date and controversially kissed her, even though both were married at the time.
However, fans of the revival will know that Carrie’s then-husband Mr Big, played Chris Noth, died in her arms during the show’s shocking first episode, meaning that things may reignite between Carrie and Aidan this season.
Parker recently teased what to expect from the new series, saying: “Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief. More of our new cast members who we love.”
