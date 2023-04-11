Saoirse Ruane’s mum asks public to keep her in her prayers as third tumour found
“To say we’re devastated just doesn’t cover it. She’s been to war so many times, she’s fought so hard”
Saoirse Ruane, the brave girl that stole the heart of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show has unfortunately suffered another cancer diagnosis.
Saoirse’s mother Roseanna has asked the public to keep her in her prayers after another tumour has been found, her third to date.
The schoolgirl from Athenry, Galway, was the star of the 2020 Toy Show when she showed off her decorated prosthetic leg to Ryan Tubridy.
Roseanna said the diagnosis came as a shock as “Saoírse has been in great health and looks better than ever”, but a recent check-up in Crumlin revealed the heart-breaking diagnosis.
“To say we’re devastated just doesn’t cover it. She’s been to war so many times, she’s fought so hard, it’s so unfair.
“Saoírse’s words on hearing this news: ‘why me, why is my life so horrible’
“It’s a horrible feeling, that heart wrenching feeling of ‘deja vu’, disbelief, shock, physically wanting to vomit and feeling numb. Comforting her, but not being able to protect her breaks us.
“We travel to Dublin for more scans next week and await our team to come up with a plan for our brave courageous girl. We ask you to please keep Saoírse in your prayers,” Roseanna said on the family’s Instagram page, SaoirseAndMamma.
The Irish Cancer Society said the family have been “wonderful supporters” of the charity and wished the family the best with Saoirse’s treatment.
“Saoirse and her family supported our Real Cost of Childhood Cancer Report Launch in 2021 and Saoirse appeared in our ‘Still Here’ television campaign that same year.
“We wish Saoirse, Roseanna, Ollie, Farrah Rose and the whole family the very best with the next steps in her treatment,” the charity said in a statement.
Saoirse raised €22,600 last month for the Irish Cancer Society last month with a live sing-song.
