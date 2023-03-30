Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart helped kids escape Nashville shooting
“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway,” she said, her voice breaking, “that were climbing out of the woods — that were trying to, um, escape the shooter situation at their school.”
Actress Melissa Joan Hart has said she and her husband helped a class of nursery children who were fleeing the Nashville school shooting earlier this week.
The Sabrina The Teenage Witch star said in a video posted on Instagram that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School.
She said she and her husband had been heading to her children’s school conferences on Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people.
“So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”
Hart said she had moved to Nashville from Connecticut and that her kids had attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary when 26 children were shot and killed there in 2012.
“This is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily we are all OK,” she said.
She said she recorded the video on Monday but it was too raw to post that day.
“I don’t know what to say any more,” she said. “Enough is enough.”
