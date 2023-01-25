Ryan Tubridy rolls out the red carpet for Late Late Show Oscars Special
A special tribute will be paid to Ireland’s 14 Oscar nominations on this week’s Late Late Show.
Writer and director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) will be live in studio. The film has become the first Irish language feature length movie to be nominated for an Academy Award. An Cailín Ciún has grossed more than €1 million at the box office in Ireland and the UK becoming the most successful Irish language film ever. The film has also received two BAFTA nominations.
Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande star, and Tipperary native, Daryl McCormack will be on the show to discuss his double BAFTA nomination.
BAFTA award-winning actress and Harry Potterstar Miriam Margolyes and Senator Lynn Ruane will join host Ryan Tubridy to talk about their summer holiday in a campervan, their shared love of the Aran Islands and their upcoming documentary about Lady Gregory.
Comedian Conor Moore, the man behind Conor Sketches, will return to the show with some of his world-famous impressions. The Westmeath man has his own golf show in the US, in the past year he's branched out into Formula 1 and his impersonations of sports stars and celebrities continue to gather hundreds of millions of views online.
Karina Molloy, one of the first women to join the Irish Defence Forces, will also join Ryan Tubridy to share her experiences of harassment, sexual assault and bullying while serving and why she decided to speak out.
Musical guest Aby Coulibaly will showcase her new single, while Derek Ryan and Emma Langford will perform a special duet called Everywhere with you.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Dissident republicans vow to shut down deadly drugs gang following string of murders
Hunting accident | Kansas man (30) dies after being shot by dog with rifle in pickup truck
The case against the Monk as the prosecution rests its case against Gerry Hutch
LATEST | Enoch Burke turns up at school AGAIN this morning as Gardaí to submit file to DPP
Hew and I | Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson brings mum Ali as plus one to new film’s Sundance premiere
Carnage | Dublin man who drove his truck at relatives amid family feud is jailed for three years
Shocking | Watch: Video captures suspected stolen car driving wrong way up M7 motorway in Laois
BIG READ | Regency hotel attack: How landmark Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch trial unfolded
LATEST | Enoch Burke collected from school by father after turning up for second morning in a row
bling it on | Meet the €211,660 special-edition BMW M3 CS with 550bhp