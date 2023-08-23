Ryan Tubridy hails ‘new beginning’ as he breaks silence after RTE dumping

Tubs is obviously back in the capital, having spent several days last week in the Clifden area of Co Galway

RYAN Tubridy has broken finally broken his silence since being dumped by RTÉ last week.

The broadcaster posted a video on Instagram of the scenic seaside and sun emerging in the sky this morning which he shot near his Dublin home with the caption "A new dawn, a new day, a new beginning. Stay tuned for more”.

He pointedly accompanied the video with the clearly upbeat and positive Fleetwood Mac tune ‘Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow’.

Tubs is obviously back in the capital, having spent several days last week in the Clifden area of Co Galway, when during his stay there he was given the bombshell news by RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst that he was being axed by the station after what he labelled as a “breakdown of trust”.

The former Late Late Show presenter had been due to return to his RTÉ Radio 1 morning slot for a new €170,000 package, to include a regular podcast, following several weeks of controversy over payments to him from the infamous RTÉ barter account.

Tubridy was said to have been “shocked” at being let go, with Bakhurst says he had been “poorly advised” in relation to a statement he released on the eve of his proposed return.

It is still unclear what the next stage of Tubridy’s career will be, but several well-known faces wished him well this morning following his positive posting and thousands of others giving him encouragement.

“Wishing you every success,” exclaimed former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh, who accompanied her message with emojis of two clapping hands and hearts.

Former model turned businesswoman Pippa O’Connor raved alongside emojis of high five hands a star: “Onwards and upwards”.

TV presenter accompanied her message with several love hearts, declaring: “There’s only one you xxx”.

Kathryn Thomas, who co-hosted last night’s Rose of Tralee TV show, took time out to post six red love hearts.