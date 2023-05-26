Ryan Tubridy delighted another ‘PK’ is set to replace him on Late Late show

Outgoing host impressed with the appointment of “good egg” Patrick Kielty to the top gig on Irish TV.

Ryan Tubridy’s preference for another “PK” to replace him as host of The Late Late Show has come to pass, with the appointment of “good egg” Patrick Kielty to the top gig on Irish TV.

The Co. Down comedian declared it a “real honour” last week to step into the shoes of Ryan and his predecessors “Gay and Pat” as he thanked RTÉ “for the chance to be a part of the next chapter”.

Earlier this month, a departing Ryan had reflected on his radio show on the widespread coverage Patrick and his wife Cat Deeley had garnered as they attended the Irish Film and Television Academy (Ifta) awards in Dublin.

“Patrick Kielty featuring strongly and firmly in a lot of the papers today, with a suggestion being maybe it’s time for another PK to take over The Late Late Show,” Tubs had noted. “Lovely man, lovely fella, and lovely wife, and a good egg all around. So, we’ll see where that all goes shall we.”

Wife Cat also hinted that her husband was ready and willing to take over as host of the chat show as she walked the red carpet.

Ryan Tubridy

“Let’s see if he can get it and we should talk about it then,” she said.

Kielty himself, while not giving anything away, did not hold back his appreciation for what he called “one of the greatest shows on the planet”.

“Whoever gets it will be really lucky,” he declared.

So, he will take the hot seat in September, to become the fourth to present one of the world’s longest running late-night talk shows.

Kielty has also had a long career in TV and radio presenting, having fronted Patrick Kielty Almost Live on BBC One from 1999 to 2003.

He also co-presented talent show Fame Academy with English presenter Cat in 2002, with the pair later becoming a couple and marrying 10 years later.