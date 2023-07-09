RTÉ’s Director of Strategy Rory Coveney resigns ahead of board overhaul

New RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst is due to announce an overhaul of his executive board tomorrow morning.

RTÉ’s Director of Strategy, Rory Coveney, has resigned this evening with immediate effect.

New RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst is due to announce an overhaul of his executive board tomorrow morning.

In a statement issued this evening, Mr Coveney announced he was stepping down from his role.

“I met with Kevin over the past few days and told him I believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team,” he said.

"I’ve tendered my resignation immediately to give him the space to do that. Having worked with Kevin before, I’ve absolute faith in him. He’s the right person to rebuild the national broadcaster. I wish him the very best.”

Mr Coveney appeared before the Dáil’s Media Committee earlier this week where he was grilled by TDs and senators about the box office flop Toy Show the Musical which lost the national broadcaster €2.2m.

Rory Coveney. Photo: Collins Photos

In a statement this evening, Mr Bakhurst thanked Mr Coveney for his “diligence, energy and insight”.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Rory for his significant contribution to public service media during his time in RTÉ. As Strategic Adviser to the Director General, and latterly as Director of Strategy, Rory steered the organisation through a period of unprecedented change in media, while overseeing RTÉ’s complex strategy and public affairs units.

"His diligence, energy and insight were hugely appreciated by many across the organisation. I wish him the very best for the future.”

Mr Coveney had worked with RTÉ since 2007 having previously worked in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

More to follow