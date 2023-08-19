RTE still scrambling for new Late Late Show sponsor following pay scandal

The anticipated “bidding war” between Ireland’s biggest corporations has failed to materialise after months of turmoil and scandal in Montrose.

The Sunday World has learned that RTE sponsorship team are still desperately scrambling for a new sponsor for The Late Late Show.

The station’s sponsorship team has given the close of business next Friday, August 25, as the deadline for bids from potential sponsors. However, according to sources, the interest was heavily affected by the negativity surrounding Ryan Tubridy’s pay scandal.

The Sunday World has also learned that the format for the world’s longest running chat show will be restricted to 90 minutes as Patrick Kielty begins his reign as host.

In documents seen by this paper, RTE clearly states that they want a two-year sponsorship deal but are now willing to look at one-year options and are offering the successful sponsor free tickets for every single show.

Remarkably, this is the first opportunity to sponsor the biggest show on Irish TV in eight years after Renault ended their relationship last May. It is not known if the car company was interested in continuing their partnership before the sensational revelations revealed extra payments and undisclosed wages.

Unfortunately for RTE, the Friday night chat show isn’t the lucrative cash cow it used to be and now only averages 410,000 viewers per episode.

And while the Toy Show usually attracts 1.5million viewers, it is the other 29 episodes that is worrying potential sponsors.

Desperate sales bosses are offering 730 seven-second stings per season including RTÉ One +1 and compilation shows, while the sponsor logo will be included on all promos for the series on TV.

They are also now offering a sponsor mention on all radio promos while the sponsor’s logo is included on all promos on all RTÉ social media posts across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on The Late Late Show page on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

An insider told us: This is without doubt the biggest and most important phase of the year as the autumn schedule launches.

The RTE media pack

“Sponsors are usually in place long before now. It is a rare thing to not have it in place. It is a busy time each year automatically but the fact that we have all just come through the pay scandal and we have a new presenter starting on September 15, so panic is definitely kicking in.”

It’s not all doom and gloom in RTE however, as the source said that Kevin Bakhurst’s (RTE’s new Director General) interviews this week had given a rejuvenated sense of change in the company. “There is a feeling of relief to see how refreshing he was on various shows this week.

“Obviously his move to end talks with Ryan was a big decision but it has improved the sentiment in here.

“I also think that half of the staff now sympathise with Ryan and half feel let down. It is about 50/50 I reckon. Which is an improvement on a few months ago.”

A lot of focus will now be on Tubridy’s next move with Newstalk being an obvious option. A Virgin Media source told us that they would be open to chatting with Ryan, but industry experts believe that his wage demands would be far too high for their budget.