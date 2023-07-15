RTE legend Michael Lyster slams critics of broadcaster’s ‘slush fund’

The former sports presenter has claimed “RTÉ is a company, they have to do their business”

TV legend Michael Lyster today lashes out at critics of RTÉ’s infamous ‘slush fund’, from which lucrative clients were brought to sports games, concerts and ‘wined and dined’.

In an astonishing rant, the former Sunday Game presenter insisted RTÉ were entitled to carry on such operations as they are a “commercial station”.

He also revealed he himself has in the past been given freebie trips abroad by other large companies while being an RTÉ employee, due to his celebrity status.

And in an impassioned plea issued through the Sunday World, he demands that Ryan Tubridy be given a second chance and allowed back to the station, claiming “you shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bath water”.

The Galway man spent 38 years with RTÉ from 1980 until his retirement in 2018 and knows at first-hand the ins and outs of the organisation.

“Everybody is barking on about taxpayers’ money,” he said. “RTÉ is a company. There were companies, as you well know, up and down the country and this is the way they operate.

“They operate in terms of looking after clients, as of course they should do, potential clients etc. That’s normal-type stuff.

“Down through the years, in my time presenting on RTÉ I have been brought on trips abroad by companies because they want you to be there as a guest or whatever the case is.

Michael Lyster back in studio

“And I’m talking about big companies. RTÉ is a company, they have to do their business. They have to sell their products. They are a commercial operator as well as a public broadcaster.”

The Galway native admits he has watched the proceedings of the past few weeks with great interest and says he can speak more freely now that he’s no longer a RTÉ employee

“Okay, they get some of their funds from the TV licence and the taxpayer and all that sort of stuff, but you have to actually operate,” he adds.

“If it was me, let’s put it this way, if I was the Director General of RTÉ I wouldn’t do anything particularly different.

“Okay, fine, I might do something different in terms of the Ryan Tubridy situation, but the rest of it, in terms of this whole ‘blah blah’ giving people corporate tickets or inviting them to matches or whatever, every f**king company in Ireland does that.

“So there’s no big deal here.”

He points out Tubridy and his agent, Noel Kelly, were entitled to look for ‘big money’.

“I know this myself, as a presenter in RTÉ. Listen, what are you going to do – you’re going to look for the best pay you can get, of course you are.

“In Ryan’s case he has an agent, Noel Kelly, and it’s Noel Kelly’s job to get the best deal that he can for his presenters, not just Ryan Tubridy, but the other people on his books as well,” he said.

“So, how RTÉ handled the whole thing is the issue here. It’s not the Ryan Tubridy situation, it’s how RTÉ handled this particular deal that has caused the problem.”

Admitting the scandal is “frustrating” for the ordinary workers in RTÉ, he argues against a pay cap for big name stars.

“I think if you are a front-of-house person, you have a value, and it’s up to your employer and yourself to agree what that value is,” he points out.

“You can’t put a cap on it, and I’ve heard this scenario over the past couple of weeks. You can’t put a cap on those kind of things, because let’s put it this way, in my time on the Sunday Game, RTÉ didn’t have to employ me and I didn’t have to work for RTÉ, but you came to an agreement.

Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy

“They decided they wanted me to present the Sunday Game and I decided whether I wanted to do it or not and you come to an agreement and you agree a salary. It’s as simple as that.

“I couldn’t put a cap and say ‘I want this much’ or RTÉ couldn’t put a cap on it and say ‘we’re only going to give you this much’, you have to discuss it, debate it and then come up with an agreement. That’s normal, there’s nothing odd about this, that’s the way life is.”

Asked whether RTÉ should allow Tubridy back on the airwaves, he replies: “One hundred percent, 10, because he’s a valuable asset. All this thing is embarrassing for him, but he is extremely useful to RTÉ.

“There should be no issue. OK, there is an issue, but going forward he has value to the national broadcaster and I think they should – I think they will by the way – just realise that and just draw a line under this thing and go forward.

“That’s not easy obviously in the circumstance, but that’s the way I personally believe it should be. In other words don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”