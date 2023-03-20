RTE insider says ‘don’t be surprised if they choose TWO presenters – male AND female’

All bets are on with shake-up of top show

An RTE insider has claimed station bosses may choose two presenters – one male and one female – to replace Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show.

There was “complete shock” in RTÉ on Thursday when Ryan Tubridy announced he was leaving the biggest show on Irish TV.

While some rumours had circulated in recent months about his potential departure; it was believed that he would stay in place for another few years.

An RTÉ insider told the Sunday World last night that “The Late Late Show will definitely continue on without Ryan in the job, but that the world is their oyster now regarding the presenter choice and show format.”

Our well-placed contact also speculated on a few changes that will be introduced in September when the 62nd season of the show starts.

“No one has been picked yet but you have to speculate that they will use this as an opportunity to kick the show on a bit.

“A lot of people assume it will be an inside presenter but I wouldn’t be shocked if they look outside for fresh faces. And don’t be surprised if they choose two presenters… a male and female.

“Whoever it is won’t be officially announced until the summer; possibly even August. It will create publicity and hype for the show.”

Pressed as to who would be the likely presenters if it was from within Montrose, the insider said: “My money would be on Claire Byrne or Sarah McInerney. Tommy [Tiernan] is well thought of also.

“Two presenters would mean a change of format also, which may not be a bad thing.

“People say it is too long but it is a big money earner so it will be hard to cut back too much.”

Speaking to fellow RTÉ star Claire Byrne on Thursday morning, Tubridy revealed his final stint on the show (May 26) will be just days before his 50th birthday.

Listeners texted to ask if he would consider staying on to host The Toy Show, and his answer was “absolutely no”.

When pressed on the ‘why’ of his departure from The Late Late Show, he added: “I could give you 50 reasons about why I’m leaving The Late Late Show.”

Instead of going into detail, he simply admitted: “You know when you know; and I know in my heart it’s time.”

On the programme, show host Claire attempted to rule herself out from the running for Tubridy’s replacement, telling her guest: “Let’s not go there.”

Byrne stepped back from RTÉ Primetime television duties last May, with her show Claire Byrne Live being replaced in the same slot by Katie Hannon.

Speaking after the announcement, Tubridy (50) said “it makes sense to go now”.He said he made the decision after late-night walks and “talks with myself”.

Confirming he will remain presenting his daily morning radio programme on RTÉ One, he said: “I adore the TV show, but I am not ready to leave the radio by any means.”

RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes said he “had big shoes to fill” when he took over as host of The Late Late from Pat Kenny over a decade ago.

Ryan “made the show his own,” she said, describing the radio host as “a privilege” to work with.

Speaking about his future plans, he said: “I will continue on the radio show and will talk about other projects in the future that will embrace my love of books, history and Ireland.”