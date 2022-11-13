Rosanna Davison reveals toddlers found Playboy magazines she famously featured in – and tore them up

‘I have a few extra copies. But I just have to laugh, how life has changed. Thankfully they didn’t recognise me in it’

Rosanna Davison revealed last night how her trio of toddlers found a stack of Playboy magazines she famously once featured in – and promptly began tearing them up!.

Singer Chris De Burgh’s daughter became the only Irishwoman to win Miss World, when she triumphed at the pageant in 2003.

In 2012 she became the first Irishwoman to pose topless in Playboy magazine, for their German issue (which was later reprinted in its American version).

Now married to casino chain heir Wesley Quirke, the couple have a daughter Sophia, who was born to a Ukrainian surrogate and will shortly be aged three, as well as natural twin boys, Hugo and Oscar, who will soon turn two.

Rosanna with her twin sons Hugo and Oscar

“Maybe about two weeks ago, we have this sort of desk downstairs in the playroom with the kids,” she said on Angele Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything on RTÉ 1 last night.

“I have a pile of them in the drawer, and it was just sort of left there and I had forgotten they were there.

“I found them sort of tearing it up. Thankfully I have a few extra copies. But I just have to laugh, how life has changed. Thankfully they didn’t recognise me in it.”

Rosanna recalls how she got involved.

“They approached us and it just seemed like a fun thing to do. I didn’t see the harm in it, and again there were no children involved back then, it was just pretty pictures,” she points out.

My now husband, we weren’t even engaged at that stage. But Wes was very encouraging, my parents were. It was back though in 2012, so sort of Instagram was only new and I feel like we are now desensitised to nudity. It was just more surprise.

“But it just came at the right time, it was before I got married and had my family. I’m grateful I did it. I don’t regret it.”

She admits some of her family did have some playful flak because of it.

“My two younger brothers, my poor brothers were tormented by their friends, showing them pictures,” she giggles.

But because she posed for the famous magazine she got invited to the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles by its legendary found Hugh Hefner.

“It was in 2013,” she confirms of her visit to the mansion. “It’s very cosy and homely. It was because my German spread had gone into American Playboy in 2013, and Hugh Hefner invited me along. “We had dinner, not just me and him, there was a group of people there. then we watched a movie in his home cinema, a black and white Charlie Chaplin style movie, then I just went home.

“It was like calling into a friend’s house, having dinner and a cup of tea and watching a movie. “But I did have a peek around, so I did have a look at his grotto. There are a few pictures of boob on the wall, I’d say that much.”

Rosanna also revealed how her kids have a pet name for her famous dad.

“They call him ‘bam bam’ because they couldn’t say grandpa,” she smiles. “ His only audience throughout lockdown were his grandkids. They were mostly new-borns. He is still going and he loves it and its good for him to keep on going. It keeps him busy and off the streets.”

The blonde, who is now a successful health and lifestyle businesswoman, also gave more details on how she first met Wed.

“I had met him in Club 96, which doesn’t exist anymore,” she recollects. “ A few weeks later he messaged me on Bebo. Awe got chatting, but all my friends were saying ‘you’re crazy to talk to a man on the internet, he could be a serial killer, what are you getting yourself into.

“This was in 2006 and look how things have changed.”

She also disclosed that her 96-yearold grandmother Maeve was a spy in the Cold War, deciphering Morse code.

“She’s my hero,” she beamed.