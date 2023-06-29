Richard Keys denies affair with daughter’s best friend ‘devastated’ ex-wife and kids’ lives

Neither his former wife Julia or his children including his daughter, Hollyoaks actress Jemma attended the wedding

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has furiously denied claims that his affair with a woman half his age who he then married “devastated” his ex-wife and wrecked the lives of their kids.

The 66-year-old TV pundit married lawyer Lucie Rose (35) who had been referred to as daughter’s best friend, in a low-key ceremony at the weekend, seven years after reportedly leaving his wife as she battled cancer.

While the ceremony was attended by close friends and family, neither his former wife Julia or his children including his daughter, Hollyoaks actress Jemma or son Joshua were there.

Lucie Rose (right) with Jemma

The Coventry man who was photographed during the ceremony in Devon with his bride, Lucie who is 32 years his junior, met her in 2016 after he quit Sky Sports and while he was still married to wife of 36 years.

The pair were understood to have been introduced by a mutual acquaintance on the expat social circuit in Qatari capital Doha, where Keys was working as a presenter for TV network BeIN Sports.

“I'm a very lucky man, although feeling a bit nervous. We're heading off to Canada for our honeymoon which is a bit different,” Keys said.

“'Then it's back to work for both of us in August and the start of the football season for me. People think I might be a bit long in the tooth now but I don't care,” Keys added.

Shortly after news of their relationship emerged Julia revealed how she had been left “devastated” by the affair as she was recovering from thyroid cancer.

Julia also claimed the affair ruined the career of her Hollyoaks actress daughter as she spiralled into alcoholism and depression.

But Keys has denied the claims in an online blog where he insisted that when his first marriage collapsed “my wife was not suffering with cancer”.

“She’d been in remission after a dreadful scare – one she managed with dignity and bravery,” he declared.

“And I was with her every step of the way. She is still very much alive and well, although it is true that cancer sufferers always need to be careful about their health.”

The sports presenter also dismissed claims the affair wrecked his children’s lives saying “one was 28 and the other 32”.

He also took issue that Lucie and his daughter were pals, saying: “Lucie was never my daughters’ friend – let alone her best friend.

“They met twice. The circumstances don’t matter – at this stage. That’s something I’ll address going forward.”

Richard and his old Sky Sports pal Andy Gray were sacked from Sky in 2011 after a series of derogatory comments made about women were leaked.

Keys with Julia and Jemma

Speaking of his departure from Sky Sports in January of that year, Keys said: “I resigned of my own volition after Sky sacked Andy.

“As he himself has said, ‘they were after me. Keysie was collateral damage’. He’s my mate. I will always stand by him – just as he has me.”

Julia was said to be unaware of the wedding until she received a text from Richard just two hours before it took place.

She told MailOnline: “What can I say - I'm in a new relationship now and I've put Richard and our marriage behind me now.

“I wish him and Lucie all the best. If that's what makes him happy then I'm happy for him but as for me it's all in the past now. I'm in a new relationship and I'm really happy and that's all I want to focus on.

“It looks as if he is happy as well from the photographs so all the best to them. As I say anything to do with Richard and our marriage is in the past so I wish them well.”

However, Julia told a different story in her 2018 book, The Manuscript, where she wrote: “Richard's affair didn't just devastate my world, but the world of our children Jemma and Josh too.

“It is only now, two years on, that he has admitted he did have an affair with Lucie, as well as acknowledging his deceit and the damage it has caused.

“He met Jemma's friend Lucie, who was working in Doha, and the lies began. He claimed she and her friends thought of him as their ''Doha Dad,” Julia said.

Keys' daughter Jemma also faced legal action over a string of abusive texts she sent to Lucie before charges were dropped by prosecutors.

Keys proposed to Lucie two years ago and they finally exchanged vows on Saturday in a £20,000 ceremony attended by close family and friends at a clifftop venue in Devon.

Pictures posted on social media show Keys wearing a silver-grey suit standing opposite Lucie who is wearing a white wedding gown and holding a bouquet of white roses.

A friend of Lucie's wrote alongside the picture: “Non stop love for the past few days,” with a heart emoji.

Among other guests were Keys sister Susan and some of his pals from BeInsports.

It emerged in September 2016 that Julia Keys had filed for divorce on grounds of adultery amid accusations her husband had an affair with Lucie.

At the time, it was reported that Julia, a psychotherapist, felt her husband had “run out of chances” after she had stood by him after he left Sky Sports.

Keys had previously denied leaving his wife while she had thyroid cancer, telling The Athletic in 2019: “I'll mention the unmentionable for you. Did I leave my wife fighting cancer? No.”

“I don't know what happened. I don't know why our marriage ended the way it did, but my wife was fighting cancer for seven years before I left her and she had been in remission for seven years.

“She and I went to London every day of her fight, prior to a ground-breaking operation that saw her in a period of recovery.

“Julia had been in remission for seven years. I know how hard it was for her when things went wrong.

“I wasn't going to start engaging in a tit-for-tat, he-said, she-said, respond to everything that was said about me.

“If people believe that I walked away with my wife fighting cancer with a friend of my daughter's. I can't change that now.

“Tell a lie twice and it becomes the truth. Tell it on social media and it haunts you forever. I didn't fall in love with a friend of my daughter's.”