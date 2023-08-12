Revealed: RTE announce date of Patrick Kielty's Late Late Show debut

The Northern Irish comedian was chosen to be Ryan Tubridy's successor after Tubs revealed he was stepping down from the role back in March of this year

Patrick Kielty will take the helm of the Late Late Show for the first time on September 15, it has been revealed.

The Northern Irish comedian, who was chosen to be Ryan Tubridy's successor after Tubs revealed he was stepping down from the role back in March of this year, will host his first episode of the iconic chat show next month.

A post from The Late Late Show's official Instagram account on Friday (11 August) states that Kielty will make his hosting debut on Friday, 15 September.

"See you soon," the post - which tagged the comedian - also reads.

In a statement back in May, Kielty said he was "absolutely thrilled" to be the next host of the iconic chat show, adding:

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

"I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world.

"I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

Earlier this summer, the broadcaster confirmed that the forthcoming season of The Late Late Show will be nearly two months shorter than in previous years.

The broadcaster also provided clarity on the length of the autumn season of The Late Late Show, which will be fronted by Kielty.

Kielty also revealed details of his contract with RTÉ, saying he would be paid €250,000 for three seasons of 30 episodes each, plus an initial fee of €20,000 for preparatory work on the show.

However, he has waived expenses of €50,000 and will cover his own accommodation and travel costs.

The last season fronted by Tubridy was 36 episodes, six episodes more than the 30 in Kielty’s contract, and RTE says recent seasons have run from 35 to 37 episodes.

As he would be paid pro-rata for additional episodes, this raised the prospect of him being paid an additional €58,000, as reported this morning by Independent.ie

However, this evening, RTÉ confirmed that the next season would only run to 30 episodes – nearly two months shorter than previous seasons.

Ryan Tubridy received €515,000 from RTÉ in 2022. This was higher than the €440,000 originally stated by the broadcaster, and also covered his radio show.

The Friday night chat show typically finishes on the last weekend in May for its summer break and returns at the end of August or start of September for the winter season.

Tubridy’s last season as presenter of the show, which finished on May 26, contained 36 episodes.

Mr Tubridy announced his decision to step down as host of the chat show in March after 14 years.