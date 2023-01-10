Real Housewives star who had ‘fling’ with Prince Harry says he ‘needed’ older woman

Catherine Ommanney (51) appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare, which hit the shelves on Tuesday.

Catherine Ommanney (51) appeared on the show to discuss the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare, which hit the shelves on Tuesday.

The British TV personality, who is best known for starring in the short-lived Real Housewives of DC in 2010, was quizzed about her brief romance with Harry, who was 13 years her junior when they dated.

She confirmed that they met at a dinner party and claimed to have an “immediate connection” with Harry due to their similar backgrounds and senses of humour.

“We met at a dinner party, and we had mutual friends in Australia we stayed with - that's how we started talking,” she told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

“He had 20-year-olds around him who wanted to be with him. I listened to him a lot but maybe the others didn't and I think that's what he needed.”

Susanna then probed: “Do you think he's found that in Meghan?” to which Catherine curtly responded: “I'm not going to slander Meghan – she's done a good enough job of that herself”.

She added: “I don't know what he's found in Meghan; I'm just really sad for him. I’m sad for the whole Royal Family because I don't think he's going to recover from this quickly.”

However, Good Morning Britain viewers didn’t care for Catherine’s “bitter” comments and slammed the interview as “embarrassing”.

One person wrote: “Imagine ur mother of almost 60 years old. Going on national TV to slag off the wife of a man she slept with when he was 21 & she was 34. She woke up in the morning. Eyes watering claiming it’s cos she’s tired. She’s there weeping about Harry & Meghan” (sic).

Another said: “Watching @richardm56on @gmb interview a bitter woman who dated Prince Harry for a couple of weeks years ago was not only cringy but bottom of the barrel journalism. What was the point?”

While someone else added: “They have gone and dug up a bitter old no body to get her 15min of fame Good God. Excruciating spare us”.

"That interview was shockingly bad,” another chimed in.

Prince Harry’s new autobiography has caused uproar due to the inclusion of salacious revelations about himself and members of the Royal Family.

The duke reportedly writes about taking cocaine and magic mushrooms, killing Taliban members during his time in Afghanistan, and an alleged physical altercation between him and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Harry also opens up about losing his virginity to an unnamed older woman in a field behind a “very busy pub” in the book.

Meanwhile, the ex-royal raised eyebrows by failing to mention any of his family members in Spare’s acknowledgments section.

His father, King Charles; his grandmother, the late Queen; his brother William; and other royal family members received no thanks in the opening acknowledgements section, although Harry does pay tribute to his wife Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

He writes: “Above all my deepest and adoringest thanks to Archie and Lili, for letting Papa go off to read and think and reflect, and to my mother-in-law (aka Grandma), and to my incredible wife, for too many millions of gifts and sacrifices, great and small, to ever enumerate.

“Love of my life, thank you, thank you, thank you. This book would’ve been impossible (logistically, physically, emotionally, spiritually) without you. Most things would be impossible without you.”