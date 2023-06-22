Probe at RTÉ over Covid-19 financial payment and corporate governance

A probe involving major accountancy and law firms is due to go to a meeting of the RTÉ board this week.

RTÉ is in crisis over a wide-ranging investigation into a financial transaction and corporate governance issue during Covid-19, the Irish Independent can reveal.

A probe involving major accountancy and law firms is due to go to a meeting of the RTÉ board this week.

The issue is understood to relate to a payment to a department at the broadcaster, which has now been called into question.

A sub-committee of the RTÉ Authority is understood to have been overseeing the investigations.

Minister Catherine Martin responds to potential issues in RTE

Arts Minister Catherine Martin, who is the line minister for RTÉ, has been notified of an issue.

She said today: "I don’t feel it would be appropriate to comment on anything until a statement is issued by RTÉ. I am aware of a potential issue but it would be inappropriate for me to comment.

“I have been made aware of a possible issue. I don’t have the details yet and I think we should await for a statement.

"I have to see if a statement is issued if we get further issues on this and then I will respond appropriately,” she told Independent.ie

RTÉ has declined to comment at this time.

The investigation findings come as RTÉ is in a state of transition, with director general Dee Forbes departing next month. Ms Forbes is currently on leave and had going away drinks with colleagues last Thursday night. She also went around various departments to say her goodbyes.

RTÉ

Her replacement, Kevin Bakhurst, has already been spotted on the Montrose campus.

“Dee Forbes is currently taking annual leave but remains in the role of Director General until the end of her term on Monday 10th of July and remains contactable.

"Kevin has visited RTÉ for some informal meetings in advance of officially taking up the role of Director General on Monday 10th July,” RTÉ said in response to queries on Ms Forbes and Mr Bakhurst.

Mr Bakhurst, who previously held several senior positions at the BBC, is the current group director of UK communications regulator Ofcom. He was previously RTÉ’s managing director of news and current affairs.

The appointment was brought to the Cabinet by Minister Martin and then signed off by senior ministers. Mr Bakhurst was the only name brought forward after an intense and controversial recruitment process.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond had also been tipped for the role, but said that after interviewing, he was not shortlisted and no longer had an interest in the job.

The appointment comes after controversy erupted behind the scenes involving members of the RTÉ board who raised questions over the selection process.

Mr McRedmond, who was also previously chief executive of Virgin Media Ireland, confirmed he had been asked to interview for the position last month, but was no longer interested.

This led to RTÉ chairperson Siún Ní Raghailligh being asked to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee to discuss the recruitment process.