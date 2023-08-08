Presenter Elaine Crowley says ‘hearts are shattered’ by tragic death of nephew Ultan

The star confirmed the devastating news on Instagram alongside a beautiful tribute to the young boy

TV presenter Elaine Crowley has revealed how “our hearts are shattered” following the tragic death of her nephew Ultan after a "short battle with cancer".

“The best job I’ve ever had is being this bright, beautiful, bonkers boy’s Auntie Dumbass,” she wrote alongside a picture of Ultan with one of his pets.

“Ultan showed such bravery and kindness all during his short battle with cancer. He was the best son, brother, nephew and friend, and touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy and was absolutely hilarious too.”

His family has launched a fundraiser in his honour following his heart-breaking passing.

Elaine revealed that funds raised will be donated to Animal Help Kerry.

"He adored animals especially his beloved cats Mrs Creeper and Chorizo El Gato so with that in mind we want to raise as much as possible to help out the furry friends he so adored.

"Please donate if you can, any amount means so much. Animal Help Kerry. Thank you.

"Our hearts are shattered," Elaine concluded.

Ultan Crowley Claydon, who was described as a smart and funny breath of life Ultan, passed on Sunday 6th August surrounded by his mom, his brothers, his two cats and close family members.