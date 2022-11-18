Pop guru Louis Walsh tells RTE’s Angela Scanlon he is not a Ronan Keating fan

The former X-Factor judge also reveals how his mother wanted him to be a priest when he was growing up.

Pop guru Louis Walsh shares the reason why he is not a member of the Ronan Keating fan club on Angela Scanlon’s RTE show tomorrow night.

Broadcaster Vanessa Feltz also tells Angela about life in her holiday home in the east Cork village of Ballycotton.

The ex-TV star also reveals why it’s her sacred duty to embarrass her children and what to do if your sex life is in danger of becoming boring.

Also on this week’s Angela Scanlon’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ show is Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn, who says he is used to having ‘don’t be a dick’ being shouted at him.

Dylan, who is 100/1 to be the next James Bond, also laughs about how honoured he is to be the first Englishman – who isn’t a soldier on a wall mural.

- Angela Scanlon’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ is on Saturday at 9:40pm.