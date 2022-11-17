Pete Davidson sparks romance rumours with Emily Ratajkowski after Kim Kardashian split

The comedian (29) has continued to shock fans with the ‘success’ of his love life with a string of A-list women in his dating history.

The rumoured romance between the pair took on new legs when they were spotted hugging, the Daily Mail reports.

Pete Davidson has seemingly moved on from Kim Kardashian, now sparking romance rumours with model Emily Ratajkowski as the pair were spotted embracing in New York.

The comedian (29) has continued to shock fans with the ‘success’ of his love life with a string of A-list women in his dating history.

He has been engaged to Ariana Grande, linked to Kim Kardashian following her bitter break-up from Kanye West and dated stars like Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber.

Now, the former SNL hit seems to have fallen for model Emily Ratajkowski (31) who first found fame for starring in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video in 2013.

Emily Ratajkowski. Photo by: Ian West/PA

Reports of the pairing look likely has they were snapped wrapped in a sweet hug while out together.

It is the first public outing for the potential couple and a video from the DailyMail caught them laughing as they walked together before stopping to embrace.

A tipster reportedly wrote to notorious online gossip site DeuxMoi to spread word that Pete and Emily were spotted together in Brooklyn.

"His hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up,” the source alleged, according to the DailyMail.

The comedian is a very public rebound for mum Emily, who recently separated from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The rumoured romance between the pair took on new legs when they were spotted hugging, the Daily Mail reports.

Pete is also recently single after a nine-month high profile fling with one of the most famous women in the world: Kim Kardashian.

The unlikely pair met on Saturday Night Live in the aftermath of her break-up from Kanye West.

The comedian quickly became a sore spot for the rapper, who launched numerous tirades against Davidson – even name-dropping his ex-wife’s new boyfriend in a song.

"God saved me from that crash,” West sings in Eazy, “Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass.”

In the controversial music video, an animated clay figure of Davidson is kidnapped by West.