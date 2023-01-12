Peaky Blinders star denies allegation of ‘misconduct’ on set of show – reports

A source said that Paul Anderson (44) “completely denies” the claim and is taking time away from set

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson (44) has reportedly denied claims of ‘misconduct’ made against him by a colleague on the set of the hit TV drama.

The star plays Arthur Shelby – brother of Cillian Murphy’s character Thomas – and was set to play a big role in Peaky Blinder’s film finale.

Reports have claimed the show’s producers are investigating the complaint.

A source told the Sun that Anderson “completely denies” the claim and is taking time away from set.

“Of course, it is being looked into thoroughly.

“It’s still early days for the film and shooting of scenes hasn’t started yet, so it would be possible to rewrite and amend the script and storyline to explain his absence if it ever came to that,” the Sun reports.

The Peaky Blinder’s movie has not yet started filming, though leading man and Cork native Cillian Murphy has confirmed it is in the works.

The Cork-born star revealed to Dermot and Dave on Today FM that he hasn’t yet read the script but the film is still “the plan.”

"The plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television,” he said.

"The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently.”

Peaky Blinders first aired in 2013 and ended in April with Murphy confirming the story is “finished” for his character Tommy Shelby on the small screen.