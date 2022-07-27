Peaky Blinders star Charlene McKenna lands lead role in Irish thriller series

The Monaghan nativebwill grace screens in the six-part series Clean Sweep as Shelly Mohan.

The Monaghan native, who starred as Laura McKee in Peaky Blinders, will grace screens in the six-part series Clean Sweep as Shelly Mohan, a mother of three and wife of a detective who kills her former partner in crime when he threatens to expose her dark past.

With her unsuspecting husband hunting for the killer, Shelly must cope with pressures of the tightening noose as well as continue caring for an ailing son, her unfaithful spouse and all usual burdens of motherhood.

Clean Sweep, which is inspired by a true story, is currently being filmed and is created by Gary Tieche, who has written on Preacher for AMC, I Know What You Did Last Summer for Amazon as well as worked on Medium for CBS.

The series is being co-produced in Ireland by one of Dublin-based indie producers ShinAwiL (Dancing with the Stars Ireland, Miss Scarlet and the Duke) and Canada’s Incendo (Be Mine Valentine, Terror Train).

It is set to premiere on RTÉ and on Sundance Now in the US with ZDF Studios having secured international distribution rights.

Dermot Horan, Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for RTÉ, said: “Clean Sweep is a compelling thriller with a rich backdrop of strong Irish characters and the unique Irish landscape.

“RTÉ believes it will attract a very large audience on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player, but that the story will be equally attractive to an international audience.

"As such we are delighted to be working with such a great range of partners - Incendo, Sundance Now, ZDF Studios and of course Shinawil, one of Ireland's most renowned production companies.”

Larry Bass, CEO ShinAwiL and Executive Producer, added: “When we first read Gary’s script, we knew this was a story for a global audience, a classic ‘why done it?’ that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“ShinAwiL are delighted to partner with Incendo and ZDF Studios in delivering this exciting modern thriller.

“From the time RTÉ first boarded Clean Sweep, we have been looking to find the best distributor to take this story to the world, we look forward to working with ZDF Studios on making this a global success.”