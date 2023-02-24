Paul Mescal and Jamie Oliver among star studded line up for tonight’s Late Late Show

The Late Late Show rolls out the red carpet as Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Richie Baneham, Jamie Oliver, Gemma-Leah Devereaux, Fionnula Flanagan, and Dean Fagan lead star-studded line up

Paul will discuss his latest film God’s Creatures starring Emily Watson, who will also join Ryan

Normal People’s Paul Mescal will hit The Late Late Show couch tonight to talk to Ryan Tubridy about gaining overnight fame, becoming a poster boy for the Irish language on the BAFTA red carpet and competing with Colin Farrell for an Oscar.

Read more Paul Mescal and Emily Watson on red carpet in Dublin as actress reveals passion for sea swimming in Ireland

Two-time Oscar nominee Emma is no stranger to these shores having played Angela in Angela’s Ashes and starred alongside Daniel Day Lewis in The Boxer.

The pair will talk awards season, the wildness of Donegal and the challenge of taking on thought-provoking roles.

Also joining Ryan is world renown chef, Jamie Oliver who will talk all things culinary, from learning to cook from aged eight in his parents’ pub to becoming a global phenomenon in food.

He will also discuss his desire to drive positive change in food education and public health as well as his latest restaurant venture in Dublin ‘Chequer Lane’.

Joining the star studded line-up, Oscar-winning animator Richie Baneham will chat about coming home to Tallaght, working with James Cameron and looking ahead to his second Oscar nomination for Avatar: The Way of Water.

As the intrigue in the hit drama Smother ramps up, the actors behind three of the show's lead characters will be on the show.

The latest addition to the cast, Irish acting royalty Fionnula Flanagan, will share why she is still in the prime of her career despite first appearing on screens in 1965; Gemma-Leah Devereaux will chat about why Smother fans cheered when her character Anna got her comeuppance and Dean Fagan, who plays Finn, will tell viewers why spending so much time in Lahinch has changed his life.

Meanwhile, those who were affected by the Thalidomide Survivors who were affected by the scandal more than 60 years ago will be on the show seeking an apology from the State, sharing their stories.

In 1959 the drug Thalidomide was hailed as a miracle cure for pregnant women who suffered from morning sickness.

It proved immensely popular both in Ireland and abroad until 1961, when it was discovered that the drug was causing catastrophic injuries to babies in the womb.

The drug was pulled from shelves across the world, except in Ireland where it was widely available for a further nine months.

Westmeath band, The Academic will sing Pushing Up Daisies from their newly released album Sitting Pretty with The Mary Wallopers singing Eileen ÓG from their self-titled debut album.