Patrick Kielty: ‘Neither Ryan or Pat have contacted me – I want to put own stamp on Late Late’

New Late Show host Patrick Kielty knows he’s now got the hottest seat in Irish telly

Patrick Kielty doesn’t seem like he’s a man carrying a huge weight of expectation on his 52-year-old shoulders.

When the Sunday World is invited to exclusively meet the comedian he is beaming from ear to ear and open to answering anything.

And while some of his answers are clearly pre-approved stock answers when it comes to the station’s pay scandal, it was refreshing to find the man in the hotseat not dodge every question.

Remarkably, when the Sunday World enquired about the passing of the baton, the father of two revealed: “Ryan or Pat haven’t contacted me, no.

“Neither of them. They might before my first show, but no.”

He continued: “That’s fine. I kind of feel like I am not in that club yet. From my point of view… I wanted to join the club first. Maybe once the show starts I will feel part of it. But, at the moment I am still just the name.

“I want to put my own stamp on the show and do what I want to do before I talk to anyone else.”

Patrick and our Daragh

Living in London, you could forgive the star for not being as gripped with the Tubridy pay scandal and the Oireachtas Committee hearings from earlier in the summer but Kielty did admit: “I was well aware of everything that was going on but I was outside looking in.

“Let’s just call it noise in the background. Loud noise in the background that I couldn’t ignore, but that I couldn’t influence.

“It was important noise though. Can I be honest? I think things needed to be said and done. And it’s out there now and I just hope that people give me a chance to get on with my job. Doing the best I can.”

Just in case Kielty wasn’t aware of how big a deal his new job was, surely the media blitz back in May hammered home the prestige of sitting in the famous hotseat.

“I knew full well how prestigious the role was and how big a deal it was from the moment I got it, but the news cycle over the summer proved that.

“I’ve had a few chats with Kevin [RTE’s new Director General Kevin Bakhurst] over the summer and it has always been pleasant.

“It’s the biggest show on Irish television. I remember as a 10-year-old watching it and it being a constant in my life. Then I found myself appearing on it throughout the years. And now I am here about to take over,” he beamed.

Will he be able to engage in commercial deals away from RTE? “There are no clauses about extra work and commercial deals, but I have no doubt that I will have to operate under the exact same guidelines as everyone else in here,” he said.

Former host Ryan Tubridy

“I don’t feel extra pressure after everything that has happened in recent months because I was always going to be putting myself under pressure anyway.

“I am genuinely excited about it now though. I go through waves of it. Living at home with my wife Cat [Deeley] and the two kids, who are seven and five, means that I can never spend too much time dwelling on this job.

“But I was in studio the other day and we were chatting through things as a team, and I just looked up and I saw this giant picture of Gaybo and it was like he was looking right at me. That got me really excited, to be honest.

“Another time recently I walked into a hotel, and I actually bumped into Gaybo’s widow Kathleen. It was so random, but it was also really nice.”

The presenter, who has his own Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 5, says: “I am ready now to take it on. I am really excited, but I know it will be hard work.

“I trust myself. I have a confidence that I can tackle a variety of topics.

“We’re Irish so we are used to sitting down and having a laugh with people and then switching quickly to heavy serious stuff. So I know we are going to have a mix of light and heavy.”

Patrick with his wife Cat

To accommodate his new role, Kielty will record his radio show from the BBC’s Belfast studio.

“It’s not a big deal,” he assures us. “Honestly. I can do the Late Late on a Friday night and drive up to Belfast on the Saturday morning.

“I’m a dad of two. You know that. This will be like a relaxing day,” he laughed.

The new format will see the show’s length reduced to a strict 90 minutes and a few other changes are expected, even if Kielty is remaining tight lipped for now.

“I can tell you there will be no Jay Leno style monologue at the start but I am a stand-up comic. So I will try and have the craic as much as possible.

“If I was to pick one celebrity on my wish list, it would be Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I’ve met him a few times through the years and he was actually kind enough to come appear on my talk show in Belfast when he wasn’t doing any other shows. So maybe I can coax him over for a show.”