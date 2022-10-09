Pat Spillane: ‘If DWTS asked I’d say no because I’m 66, I can’t f**king dance and my knee is f**ked’

‘I’d want to be paid gazillions to make a f**king eejit of myself’

GAA football legend Pat Spillane has laughed off reports that he’s set to be a contestant on the new series of Dancing with the Stars, saying: “I’m a big enough eejit as it is.”

The former Kerry superstar player has been tipped by Ladbrokes alongside celebrities such as Una Healy, Claire Byrne, comedian Joanne McNally, Love Island’s Dami Hope and social media sensation James Kavanagh to strut their stuff on the show.

Straight-talking Spillane yesterday told the Sunday World: “I did turn down an offer to appear on last year’s show and I haven’t been asked to do the upcoming series.

“But, even if they did ask me I’d still say no because (a) I’m 66, (b) I can’t f**king dance and (c) my knee is f**ked.”

“I’d want to be paid gazillions to make a f**king eejit of myself,” he laughed. “I’m a big enough eejit as it is, but to make an even bigger eejit of myself doing a dance show? Jaysus, no!

“The only time I ever danced was when I was drunk, usually in our local dance hall The Silver Slipper and it had to be the slowest waltz possible. I have two left feet.

“If I’m dancing, I’ll tell you this, it means that I’ve had too much to drink. I’m full. If you see me on a dance floor just call me aside and say, ‘It’s time to go!’

“I don’t have any great intentions to take to the dance floor anytime soon. My family wouldn’t allow me anyway, that’s another thing, they know I’d only make a bigger fool of myself.

“So don’t put money on Ladbrokes for me on Dancing with the Stars because you won’t be seeing me on their dancefloor.”

Ladbrokes are giving odds of 33/1 that national GAA treasure Spillane would take home the Glitterball.

Fans are already taking bets on who they think could win the next season of DWTS – with Una Healy leading the charge.

The former Saturday’s star is tipped to win at odds of 3/1 according to Ladbrokes.

Love Island star Dami Hope and flickering flame in the villa Jack Keating are also tipped to win should they take part at 8/1 and 12/1 odds each.

Comedian Joanne McNally is looking at 10/1 odds should she be snapped up by the all-star dance show while bookies also have their eyes on RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne.

Social media sensation James Kavanagh is at 16/1 odds alongside rugby player Stephen Ferris.

Hopeful betters put 18/1 odds on Dee Devlin to win the show should she take the gig.

This week it was announced that Doireann Garrihy would be taking over from Westlife star Nicky Byrne as co-host with 2fm’s Jennifer Zamparelli, confirming Sunday World’s story that there would be two female presenters in the new series.

Doireann told sundayworld.com: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town! This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”