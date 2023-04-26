Paige Turley and Finley Tapp split 3 years after winning Winter Love Island

According to reports, the former flames split up after realising “it wasn’t forever”.

Another Love Island couple have called it quits after three years together.

Paige Turley (25) and Finley Tapp (23), who the first series of Winter Love Island back in 2020, have reportedly ended their relationship and moved out of their shared Manchester apartment.

According to reports, the former flames split up after realising “it wasn’t forever” with Paige returning to Scotland and Finn going off to do some travelling.

“Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end,” a source told The Sun.

“Paige is spending some time back in Scotland while she works out what she wants to do next.”

Some eagle-eyed fans had guessed that there may have been trouble in paradise after analysing the couple’s social media pages.

Followers noticed that Paige and Finn had not been seen together in weeks and were heading on separate trips.

The couple also raised eyebrows after deleting a number of photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

Paige and Finn last posted a snap together back in January, as the pair posed for a Winter Love Island themed shoot with a Heat Magazine to promote the new series.

But Paige has failed to post any photos of her boyfriend since then, with Finn last sharing a clip of her cooking in their home back in November.

The pair have mostly kept things sweet online however, as Paige made sure to like Finn’s most recent Instagram post, which showed him posing in front of the Hollywood sign yesterday.

Finn returned the favour by liking Paige’s most recent carousel of snaps from a day out to Ayr Racecourse.

And Finn still has two photos with Paige pinned to the top of his Instagram profile – one of the pair on holiday together and another of them arriving at the airport after winning Love Island.

It comes after Tom Clare, who appeared on this year’s Winter Love Island, confirmed his split from Samie Elishi just weeks after the finale.

The couple left the villa after finishing in third place, but unfortunately their relationship didn’t last in the outside world.

In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, Tom wrote: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me (sic) and Samie have gone our separate ways…

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her. I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best,” he added.