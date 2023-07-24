Over one million TV viewers watched All-Ireland hurling final on RTÉ 2

Figures released today show the RTÉ 2 show coverage peaked at 936,000 at 4.46pm and overall reached 1,125,000 viewers.

Aaron Gillane of Limerick celebrates a point during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park, Dublin, on Sunday. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Limerick’s historic four-in-a-row All Ireland hurling victory over Kilkenny yesterday brought in a massive one million viewers for RTE.

An average of 830,000 were tuned into The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ 2 with an additional 9,000 viewers on RTÉ 2+1, according to the national broadcaster.

Figures released today show the RTÉ 2 show coverage peaked at 936,000 at 4.46pm and overall reached 1,125,000 viewers.

“There were 193,000 streams on RTÉ Player, up from 109,000 for last year's decider while the 830,000 average on RTÉ 2 was the highest audience since 2019.”

Last night's highlights and review of the Hurling year on the Sunday Game also drew an average audience of 177,000.

RTÉ’s Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett, said: "The dynamic nature of the final deserved to be enjoyed by the nation as a whole.”

Limerick manager John Kiely and former Limerick star Joe McKenna celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“Kilkenny's first half intensity and Limerick's second half display of power and skill was testimony to the high standards that we now take for granted.”

“For a million plus people to enjoy the spectacle as well as those in attendance and those listening on radio is a fitting climax to the inter county hurling season."

There is more All-Ireland action in store this weekend with the football final between old rivals Dublin and defending champions Kerry.

Meanwhile the Limerick team who beat Kilkenny 0-30 to 2-15 will be greeted by thousands of fans when they take to stage at Pery Square in Limerick city later this evening.

Limerick GAA say the homecoming "will be a night to remember with a host of live music acts lined up to get the street party started" from 6pm.

The homecoming is an e-ticket-only event with tickets costing €2 in a bid to manage and prepare for the number of supporters expected to attend.

Tickets were still available today on a first come first served basis and can be downloaded onto phones.