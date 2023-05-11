Niamh Algar opens up on starring opposite her husband in hit TV drama Malpractice

The Irish star of hit TV series Malpractice has opened up about starring opposite her husband on the new show.

Mullingar native Niamh Algar plays Lucinda Edwards, a dedicated doctor whose life is derailed when her shift ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim.

Also starring in the show, which is currently being screened by ITV and Virgin Media, is her husband Lorne MacFadyen, who plays Tom Edwards.

“He is incredible in this series, so that was an amazing opportunity,” beamed Niamh on ITV’s This Morning earlier today.

“We had always wanted to work together and this opportunity came upon us.

“His mum is a A&E nurse”

"We are both kids of mothers who were working within the health service, so we understood the strain that can take on a family, because you are giving so much of yourself all day, and then you go home – what else have you got left to give to your kids and partner?

"There was an incredible kind of understanding, so we wanted to approach with as much sensitivity and authenticity as possible.”

Lorne, who comes from Skye in Scotland, has an impressive list of acting credits, having appeared in several major dramas and movies over his career.

TV Viewers may recognise him for playing Phil Wilkinson in the ITV detective series, Grantchester, as well as for his starring role in the mini-series about footballer Bobby Moore, Tina and Bobby.

Lorne MacFadyen as Petty Officer Matthew Doward in Vigil

He also played Doward in the popular BBC series, Vigil, and appeared in Netflix's 2018 action film, Outlaw King.

It is not known when Niamh and Lorne began dating, but they went public with their relationship on Instagram back in June 2021.

Niamh, who went to drama college in Dublin, has appeared in various popular TV shows over the years, including the ITV mini-series Deceit and Channel 4 crime drama, Suspect.

The 33-year-old is also known for her role in the HBO sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves, and more recently appeared alongside Florence Pugh in the Netflix film, The Wonder. She is currently making a new film with Julianne Moore.

Lorne MacFadyen and Niamh Algar

She admits her family have been bowled over by her role in Malpractice.

“My mum is a nurse for 40 years. My sister-in-law is an A&E nurse and my sister is a vet,” she explained.

“My mum texted me after the first episode aired. She was like ‘I’m crying, I’m so unbelievably proud’. It was amazing to be given the opportunity to play a doctor.

Niamh’s character comes under investigation after her patient dies and her personal and working life begins to unravel.

“I got the amazing opportunity to shadow an A&E consultant on a shift in a hospital, just to kind of get my head around understanding the pressures that doctors face, but also just how A&E works because you’re never given that opportunity as a civilian to go in, other than being a patient or being there with someone,” she adds.