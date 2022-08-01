New study reveals ‘foolproof’ way to win Love Island and bag £50k

According to research by Boohoo, brunette women from Essex are most likely to be crowned the winners of the hit dating show.

A new study has unlocked the winning formula to being a Love Island champion.

The fashion retailer examined the characteristics of the show’s previous winners, including height, eye colour, and hair colour.

The study also identified their age when entering the villa, and whether they entered on day one or later in the series as bombshells.

The average height of a female Love Island winner is 162cm tall, whilst the average height of a male winner is 180cm.

Additionally, the average age of a Love Island winner is 22 for women and 23 for men.

Brunette women such as Amber Gill and Dani Dyer have a better chance of winning the coveted £50,000 prize, while women with blue eyes were also more likely to be crowned the winner.

Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill won Love Island in 2019

For men looking for a chance to win the public vote, the winning combination of hair and eye colour was revealed to be brown hair and brown eyes. Six out of the seven male winners have brown locks and five out of seven have brown eyes.

When looking at the origins of Love Island winners, Essex produces the most female winners, with series 4 winner Dani Dyer and 2021 champion Millie Court hailing from the county.

Coming from Essex appears to improve the boys’ chances of winning the ITV2 show too, with series 2 and series 3 winners, Nathan Massey and Kem Cetinay flying the flag for Essex.

Interestingly, the majority of the male winners were not Day 1 Islanders, with four out of seven winners being bombshells, including Liam Reardon and Max Morley.

Male winners coupled up with fewer partners during their time in the villa in comparison to female winners.

On average, the women that won the show coupled up with three partners whereas the men coupled up with two.

Commenting on the revealing findings, a spokesperson for Boohoo said: “Love Island has been incredibly successful since it started and so understandably each year thousands of applicants try their luck at getting a place on the show to find a partner.

“As the competition gets tougher each year, it is exciting to see which contestants can stick it out for a place in the final and claim the £50K prize. With this series’ final on Monday night, the data would suggest that Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have the winning combination of characteristics out of this year’s cast.”

The Love Island 2022 live final will kick off tonight from 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.

After two months of entertainment, Ekin-Su and Davide, Tasha and Andrew, Luca and Gemma, or Dami and Indiyah will walk away with the title this evening.