New Sharon Horgan series sees sisters plotting to kill abusive husband

Horgan stars alongside a cast of big-name Irish actors including Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene and Brian Gleeson.

Irish comedy drama Bad Sisters is set to become a hit for Apple TV after earning rave reviews on its debut weekend.

The series which follows the lives of the Garvey sisters following the premature death of their parents has launched to universally strong reviews from critics.

The series - which blends black comedy with thriller elements - is the latest from Sharon Horgan.

It opens with the siblings coming together to plan the demise of one of their abusive husbands.

Horgan stars alongside a cast of big-name Irish actors including Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene and Brian Gleeson.

Darkly funny: Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters currently has a rare 100pc positive rating on review website Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates reviews from TV and film critics worldwide.

The Times UK dubbed the series “a bit like an Irish Big Little Lies” while the Guardian wrote: “Sharon Horgan’s pitch-black comedy is murderously good”.

The Chicago Sun-Times critic called it “One of my favourite series of 2022” while Variety wrote: “Horgan’s cornered an enviable market that almost always delivers”.

The series was shot on mostly coastal locations outside Dublin and is adapted from the Belgian TV series Clan. Horgan and her cast launched the series at a glitzy red carpet bash in London this weekend.

Bad Sisters is the first series created by Horgan as part of a ‘first-look’ deal she made with Apple TV. Her previous hits include Catastrophe and Divorce.