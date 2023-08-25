New Fair City star Ali Fox says her new role as traffic warden has coincided with her pals being clamped

Ali says she is ready to become battleaxe of Carrigstown as feisty Babs Mullen

NEW Fair City actress Ali Fox reveals that since her battleaxe traffic warden character Babs Mullen has made her entrance into the soap, her friends are mysteriously being clamped.

Ali (33) believes she has been cursed with bad luck because of her association with the no-nonsense traffic warden and believes it’s only a matter of time before she too falls foul of real-life clampers.

Viewers were initially introduced to Babs reading Dean Dowling the riot act over the illegal parking of his van and issuing him with a ticket.

Since then, fans of the soap have seen her home life of raising two grown-up daughters from two different fathers, with one of the girls set to make Babs a grandmother.

“Since I landed this role in Fair City my friends have been clamped like crazy,” she says. “Sometimes several times in the same week for the same person.

“It’s just a mad coincidence. I’m getting a lot of stick from them now.”

However, Ali has had benefits since her arrival on the soap a month ago.

Ali with daughters Jess (Ciana Howlin) and Ruby (Rachel Wren)

“People can be so generous when they recognise you from TV – you get free cups of tea and coffee and stuff like that. But to be let off with a clamping fine... I don’t know,” she smiles.

Ali agrees her character is a bit scary.

“She has been called a battleaxe by characters in Carrigstown already – a bit of a weapon – and I think she gets that from her tough working-class background and then obviously having as job as a clamper and parking attendant, you kind of have to have a thick skin for it as well,” she says.

“Her character has been through a lot. She has rough edges and it has taken this character a while to settle into Carrigstown, to make friends. It’s taken her a while to simmer down and chill out.”

Babs also showed her maternal side when she offered her pregnant daughter Jess support on making the decision on whether to have her baby or not.

“I was surprised by how candid the writing was for that scene,” says Ali.

“You don’t have to think very long and hard about it to realise we have come a long way as a society.

“Not so long ago it would never have been put into a script, this kind of idea of termination or saying ‘whatever you decide I’ll support, no matter what’.

“So I was quite surprised by that and uplifted by it.”

In real life Ali is single, and was born in Terenure in south Dublin before her family moved north of the Liffey to Kilbarrack and later Clare Hall.

Babs’ ex Victor arrives in Carrigstown

“I’d love to have children in the future but its not something I’m looking to do any time soon,” she reflects.

She has starred in several other TV series, including recently filming alongside Jane Seymour in Harry Wild, and is also a stand-up comedian.

“I started on the stand-up circuit about six years ago and it was only because I was finding it really hard to land acting work and I thought I’d need to keep active in some way,” she says.

She recently performed at the Paddy Power Dublin Comedy Festival and this week spent time supporting other acts at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

On Friday viewers will see Babs being joined in Carrigstown by her husband Victor, who is Ruby’s father.

“Victor arrives on the scene as he is kind of trying to win Babs’ heart because Babs has heard a rumour that Victor has been a little bit naughty,” says Londoner Mark Asante about his new role.

“And Victor is doing his best to win his wife back and move back in with his family.”