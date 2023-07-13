New allegations claim Huw Edwards sent BBC staff ‘inappropriate and flirtatious’ messages

“This person said that they had received late night messages on social media including kisses from Huw Edwards”

Fresh allegations against Huw Edwards have been revealed by BBC Newsnight that reported how staff members claim the newsreader sent them “inappropriate and flirtatious" messages.

BBC Newsnight unveiled the new allegations after Edwards was named yesterday by his wife Vicky Flind as the presenter accused of paying £35,000 to a “vulnerable” teenager in return for explicit photographs.

Newsnight reported on how one BBC staff member who was contacted on social media by Edwards in messages that referred to their appearance and appeared to be flirtatious left them uncomfortable and feeling awkward.

“There is a power dynamic that makes this inappropriate,” the staffer is quoted as saying.

According to a second BBC employee, Edwards had also made remarks about their appearance in a private message on social media that gave them a “cold shudder”.

BBC Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire said she also spoke to one person who previously worked at the organisation who told her they had never met the newsreader.

“This person said that they had received late night messages on social media including kisses from Huw Edwards, which they said they believed was an abuse of power,” Ms Derbyshire is quoted as saying.

BBC News Special Correspondent Lucy Manning said there were questions for BBC bosses about the culture in the newsroom, “and the way that complaints can be raised and the way people feel comfortable or not to raise them”.

Ms Manning added: 'It's been a very difficult day here in the BBC newsroom, some of the things we have had to report have been hard to hear.

'The police have found no evidence of criminality but there is still a lot for the BBC to grapple with."

Two of the three complainants felt they were unable to report their allegations of inappropriate behaviour to BBC managers, it was claimed.

A BBC spokesman said they are communicating with staff and will continue to do so.

“We always treat the concerns of staff with care, and would always urge any staff members to speak to us if they have any concerns,” a spokesperson has said, according to The Daily Mail.

“We have clear processes for making complaints within the organisation, including whistleblowing procedures should someone wish to do so anonymously.”

In a lengthy statement about the presenter’s well-being, Ms Flind said the father-of-five is “now receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

She asked for privacy for her family and said she was doing this “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”.

She added: “I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.”

Edwards was named after a number of BBC stars including Gary Lineker, Rylan, Nicky Campbell and Jeremy Vine were forced to publicly deny they were the unnamed star at the centre of the scandal.

Mr Vine had urged his colleague to name themselves to protect colleagues and the BBC. Mr Campbell went to the police to report people who named him online and threatened to sue them.

Meanwhile, the BBC is set to continue its internal probe into the claims Mr Edwards paid the teenager for explicit pictures after it was paused following a request from the police.

Scotland Yard announced it had dropped its probe into the allegations, saying there was no evidence of any crime. South Wales Police later issued a similar statement.

The BBC's top presenter is currently facing four separate allegations. These including paying a young person around £35,000 for sexually explicit photos over a three year period; breaking stay-at-home lockdown rules to meet another young person; sending messages to a 17-year-old with love hearts and kisses and sending threatening messages to a person in their early twenties who he met on a dating app.

Mr Edwards (61) is one of the corporation's most high-profile newsreaders who has presented the flagship BBC News at Ten programme for more than 10 years.

He continued to report more than a dozen times since the claims were allegedly first reported to the corporation on May 19.

However, the presenter still faces an internal BBC investigation and the corporation made further claims about his behaviour last night, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour towards BBC employees past and present'.