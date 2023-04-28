Netflix reveal first images of Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown

Several stills from the forthcoming season show a young Prince William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, Meg Bellamy, at the beginning of their relationship

The first images depicting Kate Middleton and Prince William in the final season of The Crown have been released by Netflix.

The budding love story between the Prince and Kate, who met in college in 2001, will be explored in the sixth season of the Netflix hit show that features the period of the late 1990s and early 2000s

Several stills from the forthcoming season show a young Prince William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, Meg Bellamy, at the beginning of their relationship.

They are seen holding hands in one image, with McVey and Bellamy both displaying accurate representations of the couple in their early days while in another Kate appears to be in class, with Prince William sitting behind her, just out of focus.

Prince William, played by Ed McVey

In another image McVey is dressed in a suit and tie and seated in what looks to be a formal room in the palace.

The actors - who will play a big part in the next season - shared the photos in a joint Instagram post, with the captions: "Here we go!" and "Meet Kate and Will".

Prince William (40) and Middleton (41) met in 2001 while attending school together at the University of St. Andrews, where current students got a sneak peek at the upcoming season as the cast was spotted filming several scenes on the same campus.

In one video that quickly went viral on TikTok, Kate's character was seen holding hands with a man before walking past Prince William's character, who runs after them.

Since filming began in September 2022, other, eager fans awaiting the last instalment of the show have already gotten a few glimpses of what’s in store, as several scenes starring Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana were identified as crews filmed in Spain.

Prince William and Kate, who wed in 2011 and have three children, "definitely had chemistry" during their time at university, one former student recalled.

Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and student who lived in the same dorm as the pair in the 2000s told People: "Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her."

"When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"

In their engagement interview in 2010, Kate revealed how it took time for their connection to develop from a friendship into something more.

"I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off," she told William. "[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you."

"We were friends for over a year first," Prince William added. "It just sort of blossomed from then on."

Season five of The Crown covered the 1990s and featured the break-up of three marriages. Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson and the now King Charles all had affairs, while the last series also included Diana's infamous interview with journalist Martin Bashir and a fire at Windsor Castle.

As the show has neared the present day, there has been some criticism of its portrayal of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy

Actress Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister John Major both questioned the artistic licence used to depict real-life events but Netflix defended the programme, stating it "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events".

The Crown had been due to end after the fifth series - which aired two months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II..

Creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it would be extended to include a sixth and while this final season will cover the period of Princess Diana's death, in Paris in August 1997 - when Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was 12 - Netflix has said it will not depict the car crash that killed her.

It is understood the series will show the lead-up to the crash, as well as its aftermath, but not the crash itself.

The final series of The Crown is expected to air towards the end of this year on Netflix.