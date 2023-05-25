Molly-Mae Hague accused of ‘selling her daughter’ in €1,000 buggy Instagram post

Molly cut a stylish figure in an Isabel Marant baseball cap and Chanel handbag, pairing her designer items with black leggings and a jumper.

Molly-Mae Hague has been mum-shamed after posing for a photo featuring her baby Bambi's expensive buggy.

The Love Island star (23), told fans she was on "sunny walks with my little bestie" as she strolled with the four-month-old in a park near her Manchester home.

She cut a stylish figure in an Isabel Marant baseball cap and Chanel handbag, pairing her designer items with black leggings and a jumper.

Molly-Mae captioned the photo: “Pram is iCandy, one of my favourite baby items I own… we use this pram every day and just adore it."

The former Love Island star received immediate negativity for the post. Many of her 7.5 million Instagram followers weren't impressed with Molly showing off the pram, worth over €1000.

"One day you will post a picture with your daughter without selling her.... disgusting,” one nasty comment read.

"There is more to motherhood than brands," wrote another.

Other comments included: "Nice to see the cost of living crisis isn't affecting you," and "Where is the baby and how do you not have a ginormous bag of baby stuff with you?"

However, a number of Molly-Mae’s followers defended the influencer. They quickly shut down the cruel comments and said people need to be kinder as she is still adjusting to motherhood.

"Nice to see you jealous and bitter,” one fan snapped back at the angry commenters. "In her ‘cool mom’ era,”

"Mom goals," said others. “Where’s your coat from? Love the look,” wrote another.

The Love Island star was also recently slammed for taking her baby on a sun holiday with boyfriend Tommy Fury who she met on the hit reality dating show. The couple received a barrage of critical comments after posting photos online of a trip to Dubai.

Temperatures in the UAE are often around the 30 degree mark. Some claimed the country is too hot for a young baby.

The couple sparked a parenting debate over whether a baby can be too young for travelling to hot countries.

Molly captioned one of her snaps: "The realisation that it’s kids’ pools only from now on."

And a fan replied: "Please don't go to Dubai in the summer. The temperature gets up to 50 degrees and it'll be miserable with a toddler. I currently live in the Middle East and summers are not fun. Try it for a winter break instead."

Another said: "Hey, I wouldn't come to Dubai in summer. It's far too hot to do anything outside to be honest x."

Another fan complained about the flight time, writing: "I would not recommend a long flight. Marbella is beautiful, book a water park resort amazing only two hours 30 mins travel."