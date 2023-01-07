Missy Keating goes back to her darker roots as she unveils new hairdo

The 21-year-old has recently moved to Australia

Missy Keating has returned to her darker roots as she unveiled her stunning new hairdo.

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram to share her new look as she ditched her blonde lock by dyeing her hair brunette.

She completed her look by adding long glossy extensions to give her new do some length.

“Love is in the hair,” she captioned the snap that shows the Dubliner posing in a pair of denim shorts as she leans against a colourful mural.

In another

“Love it,” her sister Ali Keating shared, with her mother Yvonne Connolly adding a praise emoji.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant moved to Australia in November to start a new chapter” abroad.

She packed her bags for Sydney in pursuit of acting opportunities and landed herself a job as a barista while she gets on her feet in her new home.

She was spotted working at a café in Coogee Beach, which sits along Sydney’s coastal walkway from Bondi Beach.

Over Christmas, the eldest daughter of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating enjoyed a break away to Bali.

She snapped a selfie in a straw hat and holding a cocktail in Bali, Indonesia and posted it to her social media.

"In a relationship with my passport,” she said, shooting down recent rumours that she may have found love Down Under.

Missy seems to have pushed back against the claims that she had been spending time with a mystery man in Sydney.