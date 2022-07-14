Michael Owen addresses rumours that he'll visit daughter Gemma in Love Island villa

The 42-year-old has shut down the rumours and announced that he won’t be gracing the villa with his presence any time soon.

Footballer Michael Owen has confirmed that he won’t be entering the Love Island villa to visit his daughter Gemma if she makes it to the end of the series.

Contestants on the ITV dating show are typically visited by their family members inside the villa during the “Meet the Parents” episode ahead of the finale where they’re introduced to their new partner, and fans were hoping that the former England striker would jet over the Majorca for the occasion.

He said that his wife Louise would be making the trip over to Spain if his 19-year-old daughter makes it that far.

This will give Louise the chance to grill her partner, fishmonger Luca Bish, and reunite with Gemma, who flew over to Spain to begin quarantining for Love Island back in May.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ At The Races after watching his horse run, Michael explained: “My wife will do that duty. I’ll represent the horses and she’ll represent the daughter.”

However, it recently emerged that Michael has a completely free schedule the week the “Meet the Parents” episode is due to take place.

A source told The Sun: “The end of July looks to be a golden opportunity for Michael to see Gemma.”

“He’s notoriously private and anything could change between now and finals week but, all things considered, the odds on him taking part are better than ever.”

It has previously been reported that Michael was “barely watching” the show because he was "anxious" seeing his daughter’s behaviour onscreen.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Michael has barely watched the show as he has been quite busy over the past few weeks."

They added that Louise "keeps him up to date" with her antics, however, although she had been warned not to tell him any of the "bad stuff" from the show.