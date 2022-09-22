Mel C, Brian Cox and Ciara Mageean join this week's Late Late Show line-up

The show will also be the first outing for Louis Walsh’s new boyband Next in Line almost 30 years after he introduced Boyzone

Spice Girl Mel C, ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox, musician Paul Brady, broadcaster Tommie Gorman and silver medallist Ciara Mageean will join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this week.

The show will also be the first outing for Louis Walsh’s new boyband Next in Line almost 30 years after he introduced Boyzone to the country on the Late Late with host Gay Byrne.

Sporty Spice Mel C will get chatting to Ryan about her new memoir ‘Who I Am’ and the ups-and-downs of being in the Spice Girls, the biggest girl band in history.

Next on the couch, actor Brian Cox will update fans of the hit-show Succession and his character Logan Roy while musician Paul Brady reflects on his career before performing his 80s hit ‘The Island.’

The Strabane singer-songwriter was launched to fame by hits like ‘Crazy Dreams’ and will be coming clean about his journey back to success after winding up penniless in America.

Retired RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman joins the guest list as he looks back on his time as Northern Editor and 40 years in journalism.

Record-breaker Ciara Mageean sits down with Ryan following her success at the European Athletics Championships in August. The 1500 metre runner won silver with her time of 3 minutes 56.63 seconds.

She beat the national record of Irish sports legend Sonia O’Sullivan by two seconds.

The Late Late Show airs at 9.35pm on Friday 23 September on RTÉ One.