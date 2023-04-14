Meath schoolboy set to wow millions on Britain’s Got Talent with his magic tricks

Insiders say judge Simon Cowell was ‘bowled over’ by the talents of Cillian O’Connor (13)

A TEENAGER from Co Meath who became the youngest member ever Society of Irish Magicians is set to wow millions of TV viewers on Saturday on the return of Britain’s Got Talent.

Cillian, who has who has Autism and Dyspraxia, became ‘obsessed’ with magic after watching aspiring magician Issy Simpson’s performance on a previous series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The Donacarney – Mornington schoolboy was the youngest member ever of the Society of Irish Magicians when his talent was spotted several years and he was instantly fast-tracked.

“He was meant to do an audition but the first night we turned up Cillian was doing a few magic tricks for people there, he was only eight at the time and one or two of the magicians were grabbing other magicians saying have a look at what this kid is doing. They were in shock and offered Cillian a place straight away,” his father Richie told the Meath Chronicle three years ago.

“His confidence and interaction socially have improved dramatically since he started magic. He has learned how to interact and communicate in a way he never did before. He would sit in the corner with a book before this and talk to nobody. It

Cillian used to struggle to interact socially is now performing shows to crowds of people.

Cillian O'Connor on Britain's Got Talent — © ITV

“After seeing Issy on TV he kept asking us when can I meet her, we tried to explain that Issy lived in a different country and that she would be very busy, but we would check to see if she was performing somewhere and bring him to see her. Because of his autism once he gets something in his head he doesn't let it go,” adds Richie.

“Before this, he would take himself away on his own and would have no eye contact now he goes up to strangers and shows them tricks. He is much more interactive now playing with other children, we can’t believe it.

“Magic has opened up a whole new world for him. We are so proud.”

Cillian explains what he loves most about performing.

“I enjoy entertaining people,” he beams. “I want to see people happy, the best way to perform a show is to add a bit of laughter in there. My favourite tricks to do are anything with cards. I love to see the look of surprise on their faces.”

He has appeared on RTE Junior and performed at the Fleadh in Drogheda.

“I’d like to work as a part-time magician and part-time footballer because I support Liverpool and enjoy playing soccer,” he smiles.

Cillian also got to meet Issy.

“My wife Elaine sent a chance message on Facebook to her page and with disbelief Issy’s grandfather made contact and we arranged for Cillian and his sister Casey to meet Issy in person,” recalls Richie.

“Issy’s grandfather Russ Stevens would have been a famous magician in his day and is now Issy’s mentor. They live in Blackpool so we went over there for the weekend and met up and Cillian and Issy instantly became friends.

“They invited us down to a local magic show that was being performed in one of the theatres and while there we learned about the Blackpool Magic Convention, the biggest magic convention in the world.

The meeting with Issy and her grandfather was in Cillian’s words “the best day of my life” leading him on to meet huge stars including Dynamo and DMC.

“We were literally sitting in a restaurant having a cup of tea ready to pick our bags up and go back to the airport when a friend of Elaine texted her and said Dynamo was downstairs, there was a huge crowd around him but we got Cillian up to the front. He was so nice and very has been a godsend.”

Richie adds magic now plays a big part in the development of Cillian’s social, motor and interaction skills according to the proud dad.

Cillian’s appearance on tomorrow’s show is sure to bring back memories of Maynooth magician, who was aged just nine when he reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019.

Aidan McCann also appeared on Ireland’s Got Talent and even got to fly to American to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Tomorrow’s first episode of the of the 16th season of Britain’s Got Talent will see the introduction of Bruno Tonioli as a judge, who replaces David Walliams after he departed following controversial remarks, he made which were caught off-air he made about several contestants.