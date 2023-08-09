Maura Higgins tipped to be new Love Island USA host

Maura, who finished in fourth place on the fifth series of the UK show in 2019, is now the social media ambassador for Love Island USA.

We could be seeing a lot “Maura” Longford’s most famous local after Ms Higgins was tipped to take over as the host of Love Island USA.

While season 5 of the show premiered on Peacock two weeks ago, with actress Sarah Hyland returning as host, the show airs on Monday night at 10pm on ITVBe.

The Longford native flew to Fiji last month after landing the new job on the show.

She shared the thrilling news by writing: “This just in… Maura Higgins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer!”

Modern Family star Sarah began hosting Love Island USA last summer.

Speaking to E! News after landing the gig, the actress said: “Love Island is such an iconic show and I love the dating reality space. I’m just so thrilled and honoured to be a part of this…They always have the hottest people on their show.”

“I really love that the girls, for the most part, stick together and really bond and stand up for one another. As a woman, I love it when I get to see that on television.”

“But I definitely know that we’re going to have a lot of unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we’ve never seen. We’re pushing the boundaries this time around.”

But now, Longford’s Maura has been tipped to replace her after she made a return to the villa on Sunday night to present a challenge.

BoyleSports has reported a spike in requests on Maura’s next career move with her now backed into 10/11 from 5/4 to host the next season of the show.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Love Island fans are calling for Maura Higgins to front the American version… the reaction from her appearance in USA suggests we could be seeing a lot ‘Maura’ her!”

The requests didn’t stop there as the Ann Summers model is now 2/1 from 3/1 to host Love Island UK next season and 6/1 from 10/1 to take part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Higgins already has presenting experience, having hosted her own segment on This Morning, although the chances of her becoming a permanent host on the ITV daytime show following Phillip Schofield’s departure remain remote at 25/1.

Maura recently shut down rumours she’s set to appear on the all-stars version of the show.

She told Goss.ie in a recent interview: “I can’t see myself ever doing that again, no. I’ve been asked, but I’ve said no.”

“I just think, I’ve done it once, I’ve had my time on Love Island. I don’t really want to go back in time, I want to look to the future.”

Maura’s new beau, Hollywood stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton, recently confirmed their budding romance in an Instagram snap showing him holding Maura's hand.

The couple were first spotted cosying up on a date in London and have since been pictured packing on some PDA by the pool during an Ibiza getaway.

Bobby has acted as a stuntman for major movie stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 37-year-old's first gig was being Daniel Craig’s double in Quantum of Solace, but his most “life-changing” role to date was doubling for Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Dark World.

Bobby and Chris sparked up a friendship on set and Chris contracted Bobby to be his stunt double for all future Marvel flicks.

The pair have even launched a fitness app called Centr together, and regularly share photos with each other on social media.

It was later reported how Bobby’s ex-wife Rachel “approves” of his romance with Maura.

Maura's romance with Bobby is her first serious relationship since her 2021 split from Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice who were together for four months.

However, Maura later removed all the photos of her with Giovanni when they suddenly parted ways.

As well as dating Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, who both starred alongside Maura on Love Island in 2019, the presenter was also rumoured to have dated the footballer Connor Wickham and former TOWIE's Joey Essex.

Maura had teased that she had been seeking out business opportunities in Hollywood during a visit to La La Land at the beginning of May.

In her Instagram stories at the time, the 32-year-old posed in a smart blazer as she sat beside her pal in car and dressed in a smart blazer.

She captioned the short clip “a day of meetings” before showing off a meeting room at NBC Universal and gushing that it was a “big day”.

Maura burst onto our screens after rocking the Love Island villa back in 2019 and has since cemented herself as a successful businesswoman, working as a brand ambassador for Boohoo and Ann Summers, while doing sponsorships for brands like Bellamianta, Oh Polly, and Revolve.

She has also dipped her toe in TV with stints on Glow Up Ireland and This Morning, and her modelling career has taken off after she was signed with celebrity modelling agency Elite Models in 2021.