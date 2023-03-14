Maura Higgins’ ex Giovanni Pernice accidentally confirms new romance with Strictly co-star

The Strictly Come Dancing pro and the former Love Island star dated for a few months back in 2021

Maura Higgins’ former flame Giovanni Pernice has accidentally confirmed his new relationship.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro and the former Love Island star dated for a few months back in 2021 but called things off amid rumours Giovanni had been using dating apps while the pair were together.

Fans have been speculating over the past few weeks that the Italian is loved up once again – this time with his Strictly co-star, Jowita Przystał.

Both have kept quiet about their rumoured relationship so far, but Giovanni seemed to confirm that the two were an item in a recent interview with RadioTimes.

Jowita Przystał

The 32-year-old was asked about his romance with Jowita but as he attempted dodge the question, he accidentally let one major detail slip.

He told the interviewer: “This was my New Year resolution. We are not talking about anything.”

The reported probed: “We... So, there’s a ‘we?’” to which Giovanni smiled “silently”.

Fellow Strictly Star Anton Du Beke, who was also present for the interview, reportedly “howled” with laughter at his friend’s blunder.

Speaking about Giovanni’s love life, Anton said: “I want Gio to find love like I have. He’ll be a wonderful dad.

“He's such a lovely boy. Any girl who ends up with him will be lucky.

“And when he has a girlfriend, he's very good with her. He's committed, loyal, lovely. Everything you'd want.”

Following his split from Maura, Giovanni took to Instagram to defend himself following cheating allegations.

He asked fans to direct their attention towards raising awareness for “subjects and issues” instead of prying about his relationship status - although the vague statement failed to list any causes that needed attention.

“I wanted to say a couple of things…” he began.

“Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation.

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly.

“The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what's important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x.”