Matt Hancock opens up about affair dubbed ‘slap in the face’ by campmates

Fellow campmate Scarlette Douglas called the scandal “a slap in the face.”

Matt Hancock confessed to I’m A Celebrity campmates that “it was really tough” after his affair was exposed last year.

The MP was forced to resign as Health Secretary last year when CCTV footage caught him getting close with aide Gina Coladangelo.

His fellow contestants on I’m A Celebrity have not let the scandal slide, asking the MP what was going through his head.

“It was really tough,” the Tory politician told comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

"I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right?”

“That also had a lot of other consequences obviously,” he added.

The former health minister admitted he was “very much” still with Gina and the “best thing about being kicked out” of the jungle will be seeing her.

Baba wasn’t really buying the politicians explanation, saying the footage was a lot steamier than he was letting on.

“You didn't just 'fall in love' you were grabbing booty bruv,” he laughed.

An embarrassed Hancock told him to “oh, give over”.

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas also had a point to make about his affair – and how he broke social distancing rules in the process.

"It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times,” she said. “And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone."

The MP replied: “Look, I know how people felt. That's why I resigned, right?

"I know how people felt, and so good on you for saying that, thank you."

Meanwhile, other campmates preferred to chat about Hancock being in the jungle when he was of doing a trail.

Sue Cleaver said “the choice after everything that happened and the impact on everybody at home and families and people in homes to make a choice to come into I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! does not sit well with me.

"He's got constituents back at home, he's a serving member of parliament."

Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders for I’m A Celeb, alleging he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.

The MP was stripped of the party whip as his decision to enter the jungle continues to cause controversy.