Marvel actor Barry Keoghan out to prove he’s ‘Top Boy’ with new Netflix role

The Netflix series tells the story of two seasoned drug dealers operating on the gritty streets of London

Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson are set to join Netflix’s edgy show about London drug gangs.

The movie stars are set to be added to an already incredibly impressive cast for the final series of Top Boy which has just started production in London.

The final season will feature Keoghan and Gleeson playing two new Irish characters, called Jonny and Tadgh.

The first four episodes will be directed by Myriam Raja, who was part of the Top Boy series one mentee program.

Will Stefan Smith will be on directing duties for the final two episodes of the series.

The series, created and written by Irish novelist Ronan Bennett, is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney.

The star-studded regular cast includes Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi.

The drama around shooting and selling drugs on a Hackney council estate, was originally aired on Channel 4 before being revived for Netflix.

The Canadian rapper, Drake, was so taken by the series on the nascent narcotics empire in east London that he signed on as executive producer.

Keoghan shot to fame when he took on the role of Wayne in the RTE drama Love/Hate which made him a household name.

In 2017, Keoghan landed two big roles in America when he played George Mills in Dunkirk and Martin Lang in The Killing of a Sacred Deer which also featured Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

The following year, he played an English soldier in Black ‘47 and two years later featured in the 2019 mini-series Chernobyl.

The actor recently starred opposite Colin Farrell last year in Martin McDonagh’s new film The Banshees of Inisherin with Brendan Gleeson.

He is pencilled in to star in a new snooker movie called Sapphire in the near future.

The movie, which is in pre-production, centres around a world-champion snooker player plagued by a gambling addiction.

He escapes to China in search of a fresh start only to become indebted to illegal bookmakers and forced into a moral dilemma.