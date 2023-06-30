Man forgives his Irish mum who abandoned him in London telephone box as a baby

‘Back in the 1960s it was a different time. She must have been scared’

A man who was left in a telephone box by his Irish mother in 1970s London has recalled the joy in reconnecting with his birth family.

Chris Mason who had been adopted as a child grew up wondering who his birth mother was and why she had abandoned him.

Having grown up in London with just a few scant details about his start in life, he embarked on a quest to answer some of the questions he had.

With the passing of his adoptive parents, and having raised four children himself, Chris took a DNA test which revealed that he had Italian and Irish heritage.

Chris tells his story

He could progress no further as there were no close links to living relatives until ITV's ‘Long Lost Family’ took on Chris's case two years ago.

In what turned out to be "one of the most complex and far-reaching foundling cases to date” he was finally reunited with the family he never knew he had.

Chris's DNA test revealed that his mother was an Irish woman, Elizabeth, who had emigrated to Maine with her US airman husband.

The couple had three children, but after they separated, Elizabeth became pregnant by an Italian cook at the restaurant where she was a waitress.

She and her husband later reconciled, but she and her kids were kicked out of the home after her husband learned she was pregnant with another man's child.

Pregnant and homeless, Elizabeth travelled to London with her three young children where she ultimately gave birth to Chris.

She left him in a London phone box hoping that he would be found and live a happy life before returning to the US and her husband with her three older children.

Elizabeth passed away in 2008 before Chris could meet her but the ‘Long Lost Family’ researchers were able to connect Chris with Elizabeth's other children, his half-siblings Marie and Bobby.

He later told Lorraine on the ITV show that he had always known he was adopted, after his mother explained to him when he was five or six years old that he had been found in the streets.

Chris said his daughter Elena was curious to learn more about where he came from, and signed him up for the show.

Thanks to Long Lost Family, Chris was able to meet his father, Dominic, who grew up in Italy but now lives in Maine with his family.

“There has been a lot of meetings and greetings, it's been a really great example,” Chris told Lorraine.

He said it had been “wild” to find he had a large family, revealing he had a half-sister named Marie, two brothers called Jeff and Michael, and another sister called Julie that he met thanks to the show.

Speaking of his birth mother, Chris said: “It's closed a circle. It was never a real concern, but if I'd have the chance, I'd have loved to have told my birth mother that if she had any problems or worries or guilt over what she had to do, it must have been a horrendous position that she was put in.”

He added he did not resent his birth mother Elizabeth for her decision.

“Back in the 1960s it was a different time. She must have been scared. The only way is to go forward, you can't judge what people go through,” he said.

Marie also spoke from the US on the show via a video link and revealed she had always thought her mother had had another child, but didn't know the full story.

She revealed she went looking for Chris in the 1970s, but was unsuccessful because she was looking in the wrong area of the city.

'It was amazing. When we finally met, it was a relief that I could finally say ‘Ive found him’.”