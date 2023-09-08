Mad Men star Christina Hendricks pictured in Dublin as she begins filming new TV show

The Tennessee born star who is best known for playing Joan Harris in Mad Men – earlier this year got engaged to camera operator George Bianchini.

MAD Men star Christina Hendricks has been hanging out in Ireland in recent days just as it’s announced she is to star in a new TV show being filmed here which has been created by Chris O’Dowd.

American actress Christina (48) posted a picture of herself in a pub in the capital with the wording ‘Hello Dublin, nice to meet you’.

Sporting a brown hat and wearing a brown waistcoat and white t-shirt the star appeared to be in the company of a fellow guest who was drinking a pint of stout while she drank a pint of lager.

Sky TV has confirmed Christina is currently in Ireland filming a new six part series for the station called Small Town, Big Story.

Hendricks, who has also starred in Good Girls, will feature alongside and Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) will star in what’s being billed as a warm and witty, very dramatic comedy created and directed by Chris O’Dowd (Moone Boy) which will debut on Sky and NOW next year.

The series is about the fictional town of Drumbán, a rural village of rattled misfits on the border of Ireland and another world, and what happens when a Hollywood production rolls into town and throws the spotlight on a secret that’s been kept hidden since the eve of the Millennium.

Christina stars as Wendy Patterson, a local girl done good as a hot-shot television producer, who returns to her hometown from LA with a Hollywood production in tow.

Christina Hendricks

English actor Considine stars as Drumbán’s local doctor and pillar of the community Seamus Proctor. Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe) stars as Catherine Proctor, Seamus’ wife and local schoolteacher. Clelia Murphy (Fair City) and David Rawle (Moone Boy) star as siblings Joanne and Sonny Proctor.

Hendricks has received various accolades including two Emmy award nominations

In 2010, a poll of female readers taken by Esquire magazine named her "the sexiest woman in the world".

Born to an American mother and English father in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hendricks was raised in Portland, Oregon, and Twin Falls, Idaho, where she became active in local theatre. After completing high school in Virginia, she moved to New York City and pursued a career as a model following her entry into a Seventeen cover contest. She continued to work internationally as a model for over a decade before transitioning into acting.

Hendricks had recurring roles in several television series, including Beggars and Choosers (2001–2002) and Kevin Hill (2004–2005) before being cast as Joan Holloway on the AMC period drama series Mad Men in 2007, of which she remained a main cast member until the series' conclusion in 2015.

She received critical acclaim for her role, including six Emmy Award nominations and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Ensemble.