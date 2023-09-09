Mad Men star Christina Hendricks looks at home on set with Chris O’Dowd in Ireland

The series is about the fictional town of Drumbán, a rural village of rattled misfits on the border of Ireland

Hollywood star Christina Hendricks looks totally apt in radiant green matching her red hair as she films in Ireland for a TV series being directed by Chris O’Dowd.

O’Dowd has returned to his home county of Roscommon to film new Sky series Small Town, Big Story.

Mad Men star Christina grinned as Chris clapped his hands on set in Boyle as they filmed scenes for the series, which also stars English actor Paddy Considine as the male lead.

The series is about the fictional town of Drumbán, a rural village of rattled misfits on the border of Ireland and another world, and what happens when a Hollywood production rolls into town and throws the spotlight on a secret that’s been kept hidden since the eve of the Millennium.

Christina (48) looked elegant for her role, dressed in a smart green suit, wearing black boots with a large black bag draped over her shoulder, and occasionally donned a pair of black sunglasses in glorious sunshine.

She looked in wonder at a gory pig’s head which was attached to the base of a statue in the town, with a placard underneath saying ‘Death to the infidels’.

Christina stars as Wendy Patterson, a local girl done good as a hot-shot television producer, who returns to her hometown from LA with a Hollywood production in tow.

Chris (43) – who is normally known for his actor and comedy roles – looked at home as he took to the director’s chair and wore a large pair of earphones as he doles out instructions.

His mum and dad, Sean and Denise, also popped along to see how he was doing.

He previously starred in and directed the Sky series Moone Boy, which was also filmed in his home town of Boyle, and was based on his childhood.

The Roscommon man first made is big in Channel 4’s The It Squad and made his major Hollywood breakthrough as lovable policeman Rhodes in Bridesmaids.

Married to comedian Dawn O’Porter, he has since starred in the likes of Mary Poppins Returns, Loving Vincent, This is 40 and Calvary.

As well as being an accomplished stage actor he also does voice overs, including for The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Hendricks, who has also starred in Good Girls, earlier in the week posted a picture of herself in a pub in the capital with the wording ‘Hello Dublin, nice to meet you’.

Sporting a brown hat and wearing a brown waistcoat and white t-shirt the star appeared to be in the company of a fellow guest who was drinking a pint of stout while she drank a pint of lager.

The Tennessee born star who is best known for playing Joan Harris in Mad Men – earlier this year got engaged to camera operator George Bianchini.

English actor Considine stars as Drumbán’s local doctor and pillar of the community Seamus Proctor. Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe) stars as Catherine Proctor, Seamus’ wife and local schoolteacher. Clelia Murphy (Fair City) and David Rawle (Moone Boy) star as siblings Joanne and Sonny Proctor.

Hendricks has received various accolades including two Emmy award nominations

In 2010, a poll of female readers taken by Esquire magazine named her "the sexiest woman in the world".

Born to an American mother and English father in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hendricks was raised in Portland, Oregon, and Twin Falls, Idaho, where she became active in local theatre. After completing high school in Virginia, she moved to New York City and pursued a career as a model following her entry into a Seventeen cover contest. She continued to work internationally as a model for over a decade before transitioning into acting.

Hendricks had recurring roles in several television series, including Beggars and Choosers (2001–2002) and Kevin Hill (2004–2005) before being cast as Joan Holloway on the AMC period drama series Mad Men in 2007, of which she remained a main cast member until the series' conclusion in 2015.

She received critical acclaim for her role, including six Emmy Award nominations and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Ensemble.