Loved up couples who met on reality TV dance shows Strictly, DOI and DWTS

The curse of Strictly is real as couples hook up after meeting on the set

They call it the ‘curse of Strictly’ but is there really anything in it at all? In a nutshell…YES.

These stars have all found love on their respective dancing shows (we’ve restricted it to the big three because there are too many already) and we also ignored all the other couples who waltzed into each other’s hearts while filming but have since split up.

Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb

Matthew McNabb and Laura Nolan DWTS 2022 Ironically, Matt couldn’t find the one on Love Island but fell in head over heels for professional dance partner on DWTS 2022.

The loved-up pair kept their relationship a secret right up until they shared a kiss on live TV in last year’s semi-final.

Since then they have been inseparable and spend most of their time sharing their happy lives together on Instagram.

Thalia Heffernan and Ryan McShane

Thalia Heffernan and Ryan McShane DWTS 2017 We have to go all the way back to season 1 to find our OG dance couple.

While McShane was coaching Denise McCormack and Thalia Heffernan was partnered with Curtis Pritchard, viewers at home didn’t realise that the pair were falling in love backstage.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton Strictly 2018 Despite taking a long time to confirm their romance, Stacey and Kevin now seem very happy together, and even confirmed in August that they are expecting their first child together!

Four years previously, they lifted the coveted trophy beating Joe Sugg, Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer in the final.

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delacourt

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt Dancing on Ice 2020 Brianne finally found her prince (she had previously dated 2013 runner up Matt Lapinskas) in the form of Irish footballer Kilbane.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2020 - just four months after they first met - and got married in lockdown.

They now have three daughters together.

Jake Carter and Karen Byrne

Jake Carter and Karen Byrne DWTS 2017 Nathan’s younger brother won the overall competition (he beat Deirdre O’Kane and Anna Geary in the final) but more importantly he won the heart of his dance partner Karen Byrne.

Nearly six years on, the couple are still madly in love and now live together.

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff — © ?? `??_/O??

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff Strictly 2013 After her relationship with Joe Calzaghe (season 7 partner back in 2009) fell apart, Kristina later hooked up with another Strictly contestant…England rugby ace Ben Cohen.

In no rush to get the pair are rumoured to be engaged and have a daughter Milena together.

Samia Ghadie and her partner Sylvain Longchambon

Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon Dancing on Ice 2013 Corrie star Samia Ghadie hooked up with her pro skater Sylvain Longchambon.

The drama on the ice was nothing compared to outside the rink as the following year when he was paired with a Hollyoaks actress, a bitter war of words started between the casts.

Samia held her head high though and is now happily married with a child.

David Seaman and Frankie Poultney

Frankie Poultney and David Seaman Dancing on Ice 2006 What goes on tour stays on tour unless you are sleeping with one of the greatest goalkeepers in modern history.

David Seamen and Frankie Poultney weren’t partnered together on the show but found love while on the subsequent tour.

Both recently divorced, it just made sense and the pair soon married in front a whole host of Dancing on Ice stars.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev Strictly 2013 The second couple to come from the series, Countdown presenter Rachel Riley at first didn’t seem to be interested in her partner but three years after the show she found love with Pasha Kovalev and the cute couple now have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg — © ?/?????>? ?? `?

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg Strictly 2018 After months of rumours during and after the show, Joe Sugg confirmed his relationship with his dance partner Dianne Buswell with a photo on Instagram, captioned, “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special.”

The pair have been loved-up ever since!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez Strictly 2017 Like David Seamen and his wife, Gemma and Gorka weren’t actually coupled on the show but ended up finding romance while on tour.

They soon moved in together and have a daughter Mia together.

They are engaged but plan on shunning a big wedding so expect a subtle announcement on social media this year at some point.

Max George and Maisie Smith

Max George and Maisie Smith Strictly 2020 Okay, so this is two celebrities and neither one a pro dancer but it is still worth noting that you can find ‘the one’ on a reality TV show as long as you know where you are looking.

Sparks clearly flew throughout the 2020 season of Strictly as mid-2022 the two stars got together.