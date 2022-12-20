Love Island’s Liberty Poole left ‘terrified’ after being followed home by man

‘I'm a young woman on my own, I felt vulnerable like please do not not follow girls on their own, they don't want the attention’

Love Island star Liberty Poole has revealed an experience of stalking that left her “terrified” last night after a man attempted to follow her home.

The reality show favourite (23) was out shopping when she noticed a man lurking close behind.

Liberty took to Instagram to recount the story, getting emotional as she revealed the worrying experience to her 1.4 million followers.

"There was this guy and as soon as he seen me, you know when your gut instinct is telling you something is up, and he basically looked me up and down and then all of a sudden was on his phone,” she began.

Liberty said she went to the security guard to point out the behaviour as she continued her shopping.

"Then he was following me and looking at me in the aisles and I said to the guy inside "look I feel off about this guy in there just to let you know.

"By the time he saw me ask the security guard, basically he left so I thought it was safe, so I walked up to my car and he followed me to my car.

"I had shopping bags and a parcel in my hand so I wouldn't be able to defend myself and he said "excuse me" and I went "No f**k off" so loudly that I think it scared him and he drove off.

“I'm not one to swear but I was just shaking but just to make people aware.

"I'm a young woman on my own, I felt vulnerable like please do not not follow girls on their own, they don't want the attention,” she said.

“At the end of the day you're going to scare them and also just making girls aware if you have a gut instinct or you think something is off, please just be safe.”

The reality star later filmed an update to thank fans for their messages:

"I'm home safe. I'm just a bit shaken up and feel like I've escaped something really bad.

"My gut instinct was screaming at me that something was wrong and then for him to follow me back to my car which wasn't near the shop.”

She revealed that she had received hundreds of messages from women who had similar experiences of being followed or harassed in public.

The star was a favourite on Love Island, where she opted to leave just days before the final after a dramatic split from Jake Cornish.