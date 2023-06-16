Love Island’s Jess Harding mispronounces Scott van der Sluis’s team as ‘Sherbourne’

‘Can’t say I’ve heard of Sherbourne, or whatever it is’

An hilarious clip of Love Island contestant Jess Harding mispronouncing Scott van der Sluis’s team ‘Sherbourne’ on the show has had viewers in stiches.

The 22-year-old beautician was quizzing the goalkeeper on his occupation when she stumbled on the name of his team.

“You’re a footballer, yeah?” Jess asks the Welshman. “I’m a footballer, yeah,” Scott replies.

“What team do you play for,” Jess asks him. “So, I play for a team called Shelbourne in the League of Ireland,” Scott informs her.

“Can’t say I’ve heard of Sherbourne, or whatever it is,” Jess admits prompting Scott to burst out laughing, “Sherbourne”.

It may not have been the most audacious of starts for Scott, who said he joined the show as a “new and exciting opportunity for a change up in life”.

“Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known,” he said. "I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt, very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks.”

Scott who has been released from his contract to take part in the reality TV show, has made only cup appearances since joining Shelbourne last year.

"I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and the players," joked Shelbourne manager Damien Duff.

"I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds."

Van der Sluis is a former academy product at Manchester United, Liverpool and Swansea and represented Wales at youth level.

Meanwhile, Jess, who runs a successful cosmetic treatment clinic, has said there is a list of things that put her off a prospective partner.

Jess Harding

“When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick,” she declared. “Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway.

“Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also - just go to Tesco and get a meal deal.”

It has emerged that Jess has been getting advice from her mum who has starred alongside the actor Danny Dyer.

The Londoner told The Sun: “My mum’s really excited. She's been in a couple of films before just as extras and background dancer so it's a little closer to home for her.

“She was in The Business with Danny Dyer and Tamer Hassan.

“I’ve had a couple of famous men slide into the DMs, you know Jon Clark, he fancies the pants off me, bless him, but he's too old.”