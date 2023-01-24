Love Island’s Haris reportedly ‘dumped’ from villa as video of shocking street brawl emerges

The video of him coming to blows on a dark street after a night-out has now gone viral, reportedly putting producers in a tough spot.

Love Islander Haris Namani (21) has reportedly been dumped from the villa as shocking footage of him appearing to throw punches in a violent street brawl has emerged.

Just a week into his stint on the reality show, the boxer has already had an on-screen bust-up with fellow islander Shaq.

The video of him coming to blows on a dark street after a night-out has now gone viral, reportedly putting producers in a tough spot.

Both The Daily Mail and The Sun now report that Haris has been sent packing as a result of the footage.

A source told The Sun: “Haris was booted off Love Island last night.

“There was a dumping and he got the chop.

“It is, in part, a relief for the show's bosses in light of the video of Haris in a street fight.”

The 21-year-old – who is currently coupled up with Olivia Hawkins (27) – is apparently seen striking another man in the clip shared to social media.

In the footage obtained by The Sun, he yells: "I’m not a bully.” While a pal shouts: “Go on Haris, go on.”

After another punch, where the other man is left lying on the ground, he says: “I’m not a bully, I’m not a f***ing bully… on my mum’s life...”

Fans of the dating show were already suspecting something was up with Haris last night, when viewers questioned why he was “missing.”

A game of Never Have I Ever around the fire pit appeared to be played without the 21-year-old, with viewers taking to Twitter to wonder why.

“Hold up, wait a minute... Something ain't right! Where's Harris??” one asked.

"Am I going mad? Where is Haris?” another said.

"Where did Haris go and why is no one on the show talking about it…?” another confused viewer tweeted.

He seemed to re-appear in bed with Olivia the next morning, appearing to answer fans’ questions until now.

Haris was already involved in an explosive moment with fellow Islander Shaq last week, with the pair having to be forced apart..

Branded a “s*** stirrer” by Shaq, both traded choice words before being pulled away by the other boys.