Love Island’s first partially blind contestant lost sight in football clash

Love Island’s first ‘blind’ contestant has revealed the shock accident that cause him to lose sight in one eye.

Ron Hall (25) is one of the islanders looking for love who will enter the South African villa next week for the reality show’s winter series.

The Essex man is the first partially-blind person to take part in the dating programme.

"On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye,” he said ahead of his season of love.

"It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face.

"I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me.

"And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”

One of last season’s favourites Tasha Ghouri (24) was the first deaf contestant to appear on the show.

In Ron’s short video teaser to fans of the show, he described his eyes as his best feature.

"They’re two different colours. Girls love it. It’s always a story.”

The Essex native says he uses his blindness to his “advantage.”

He described himself as "the most genuine person you'll meet.”

"I'm genuine, caring, and I'm a nice person - which you don't find these days."

Fans have already cheered Ron’s entry into the villa.

"I never thought I would tweet about Love Island… go Ron!” one Twitter user said.

Another tweeted: "Can’t wait to see how Ron, the first partially sighted islander on the show, might help challenge perceptions and grow understanding about sight loss.”

Love Island’s next series is set to launch next Monday January 16.

It is the first test of a new rule that producers have enforced on contestants and their families: no social media.

Usually, islanders will leave their accounts in the hands of friends and family, though show bosses have now asked for contestant’s social media to remain dormant.

ITV says the move is designed to “protect both them and their families.”

Nothing can now be published on their behalf in a new rule that hopes to help them dodge “the adverse effects of social media.”

Fans have been left divided on the rule change.