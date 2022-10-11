Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton ready to represent Greece at the Eurovision

Antigoni was unlucky in love in the villa, but is in talks to become a Eurovision star as the song contest comes to Liverpool next year

Love Island star Antigoni Buxton has revealed she is on the road to representing Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer, who is of Greek heritage, has submitted three songs and travelled to Athens to show off her talent.

Her favourite song is “an up-tempo, powerful, fiery and romantic track with both Greek and English lyrics,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Combining modern sounds and Hip-hop production with Greek traditional sounds and melodies is my style.”

She hinted that a decision is due soon.

The reality star said performing in Liverpool would be extra special considering she grew up in North London.

"I'm so proud of my Greek roots and my goal as a musician is to share Greek sounds and culture with the world.”

“As the Eurovision is being held in the UK where I live, it would be an honour to be able to use my platform here to shine a light on the country I'm representing.”

Antigoni was unlucky in love in the villa, but has since seen success with her recent song release ‘Hit List.’

She set her sights on both Davide Sanclimenti and Jay Younger, but neither kept Antigoni in the villa.

"I knew with Davide, if it did develop, it would have been real and if it didn't, we'd have just kept having a laugh together and getting along and whatever.” she told the Daily Mail.

“I would have wanted to have got to know Jay, but not make it so easy for him, so Davide and I would have kept vibing and having a good time and also got to know Jay.”

The reality star recently went viral with a TikTok showcasing her new single ‘You Can Have Him’ with Love Island pal Paige Turner.

The pair dressed up in Antigoni’s signature wrapped crop top and skirt to dance along to the lyrics.

"Obviouslyyyy had to teach my hunny buns the You Can Have Him dance,” she said in the caption.

Antigoni was signed by recording label Island Records when she was 20, taken under the wing of Darcus Beese who scouted Amy Winehouse in her early career.

She has since set up her own independent label Sirena Records to release her own music.